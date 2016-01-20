Epic Ferrari parking fail captured on camera

This could be the worst reverse park captured on video!

Given the rare opportunity to get behind the wheel of this Formula 1 supercar has left a memorable impact for this driver – for the wrong reasons.

Despite having two people attempt to guide him to a parking spot, the driver ends up embarrassingly short in a reverse park attempt, getting just one wheel of the Ferrari Enzo in the designated spot.

The V12 is owned by famous Ferrari Collector David Lee, who is one of the two men trying to guide his car detailer into the parking spot.

The Ferrari Enzo, named after the company’s founder Enzo Ferrari was being displayed at the RPM Exotic Car Gathering at the Hing Wa Lee Plaza in Walnut, CA, on January 16.



Other Ferrari videos: