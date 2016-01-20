News

'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again

Young woman collapsed and froze to death after house party

Krystal Johnson and agencies
Yahoo7 News /

A young woman in the US froze to death after leaving a house party and she wasn't discovered until a passer-by walked past her body hours later.

Elizabeth Luebke was allegedly intoxicated when she left a house party, which only a few blocks away, and CCTV shows the young woman collapsing in front of the residence at 4:30am.

Elizabeth Luebke collapsed in the snow at about 4:30am after she allegedly stormed out following an argument with a friend at a house party. Photo: Fox6 News

The body of the 21-year-old was discovered by a passer-by out the front of the Milwaukee residence about 9am on Sunday.

Ms Luebke is said to have left her friends after an argument that night and was wearing shorts, stockings and a tank top, according to New York Daily News.

A Milwaukee County Medical Examiners' report says sub-zero temperatures was the cause of her death and she "was reportedly in the area for a concert, and following the concert, a house party near the location from where she was found."

Elizabeth's body wasn't found until 9am by a passer-by. Photo: Fox6 News

The girl's mother, Kathryn Luebke, came to look for her daughter and came upon the scene while police were investigating.

She told investigators her daughter was hospitalised last October with a blood alcohol content of 0.40 after she was found unresponsive at a bar.

A friend told FOX6 News that he knew Ms Luebke as a sweet woman who went by the name of Lana Kane. She was at his home with friends from Oshkosh before she died.

"When she got here, she was really, really drunk and she got mad at her other friend and she stormed out," the man said.

The young woman's death comes as the coldest weather of the season settles into the midwestern state, with a wind chill advisory for all 72 counties.

The medical report reveals the young woman was wearing shorts, stockings and a tank top on the night. Photo: AP

Emergency services a issued warning for residents not to venture outside alone in the bitter cold without insulated clothing.

In central Georgia a 74-year-old woman froze to death after she tried to help her wheelchair-bound husband outside their home.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills tells local news outlets that Maria Riffe died Thursday while her immobile husband laid about 20 yards from her, both unable to help each other.

Her husband, Roy Riffe, 86, was in a motorised wheelchair going down the concrete walkway at their home when he ran off the walkway and fell out of the wheelchair.

This photo of a car completely frozen over in Boston was posted by Lauren Hall, reminding locals of the freezing weather hitting New York. Photo: Twitter/ @laurenhallnews4

Sheriff Sills says Ms Riffe, who relied on a walker, fell while trying to help her husband, leaving both helpless.

Investigators say Roy Riffe was likely able to survive the night because he was wearing a jacket and fleece pants. His wife was only wearing a dress.

