Young woman collapsed and froze to death after house party

A young woman in the US froze to death after leaving a house party and she wasn't discovered until a passer-by walked past her body hours later.

Elizabeth Luebke was allegedly intoxicated when she left a house party, which only a few blocks away, and CCTV shows the young woman collapsing in front of the residence at 4:30am.

The body of the 21-year-old was discovered by a passer-by out the front of the Milwaukee residence about 9am on Sunday.

Ms Luebke is said to have left her friends after an argument that night and was wearing shorts, stockings and a tank top, according to New York Daily News.

A Milwaukee County Medical Examiners' report says sub-zero temperatures was the cause of her death and she "was reportedly in the area for a concert, and following the concert, a house party near the location from where she was found."

The girl's mother, Kathryn Luebke, came to look for her daughter and came upon the scene while police were investigating.

She told investigators her daughter was hospitalised last October with a blood alcohol content of 0.40 after she was found unresponsive at a bar.

A friend told FOX6 News that he knew Ms Luebke as a sweet woman who went by the name of Lana Kane. She was at his home with friends from Oshkosh before she died.

"When she got here, she was really, really drunk and she got mad at her other friend and she stormed out," the man said.

The young woman's death comes as the coldest weather of the season settles into the midwestern state, with a wind chill advisory for all 72 counties.

Emergency services a issued warning for residents not to venture outside alone in the bitter cold without insulated clothing.

In central Georgia a 74-year-old woman froze to death after she tried to help her wheelchair-bound husband outside their home.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills tells local news outlets that Maria Riffe died Thursday while her immobile husband laid about 20 yards from her, both unable to help each other.

Her husband, Roy Riffe, 86, was in a motorised wheelchair going down the concrete walkway at their home when he ran off the walkway and fell out of the wheelchair.

Sheriff Sills says Ms Riffe, who relied on a walker, fell while trying to help her husband, leaving both helpless.

Investigators say Roy Riffe was likely able to survive the night because he was wearing a jacket and fleece pants. His wife was only wearing a dress.