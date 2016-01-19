School 'ghost' caught on camera catching up on cleaning duties after hours

An apparent 'ghost' at a US high school has been caught on security cameras catching up on much needed cleaning duties after hours.

The footage was reportedly captured on CCTV at Fouke High School in Arkansas and was posted to YouTube by user Tubba Rubba, where it has already received more than 40,000 views.

The janitor's cleaning cart is seen sitting in the empty hallway for a few seconds before the paranormal activities began.

The cart slowly moves towards the middle of the hallway before speeding up and turning round the corner.

"The janitor thought that his cart could not have been pulled by a string due to its weight," the uploader wrote under the video.

"The footage was also checked beforehand and nobody was recorded entering the bathroom without also being recorded leaving the bathroom before this incident occurred."

The cleaning cart was found down the hallway after apparently flying past a few classrooms.

Users on Reddit are convinced that a caretaker ghost was responsible for the creepy video.

"I feel like a janitor ghost would know how to use the cart they're haunting," user beebeelion said.

