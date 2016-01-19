Police hunt two men after another 'coward punch' incident in Queensland

FIRST ON 7: Police are trying to track down the two men responsible for a 'coward punch' attack on the Sunshine Coast.

Dakoda Kays, from Sippy Downs, was walking alone when he was hit from behind as he was texting a friend in a Mooloolaba car park in the early hours of January 17.

The 20-year-old initially feared his nose and eye socket had been broken but scans showed only bad bruising to his face and eye area.

Mr Kays, who works in hospitality, was out with a group of friends at The Helm nightclub when he left after it closed early.

He told the Sunshine Coast Daily he was intoxicated and chatting to strangers at the cab rank, but two men didn't appreciate his behaviour.

After getting into a cab Mr Kays got out and went to meet a friend who said he could pick him up out the front of the nightclub and take him home, to save him paying for a taxi.

While walking across the car park Mr Kays says that the two men from the cab rank followed him and one of them punched him in the shoulder.

After the men left the scene the victim says he went home but his injuries worsened and he went to Caloundra Hospital for treatment.

"He had a full on massive swing, like as you can see he got me on the side of the face which pretty much knocked me to the ground," Mr Kays told 7 News.

Mr Kays mother, Kim Kays, told 7 News: "As a mother it makes you feel sick.

"It's not how I wanted to wake up yesterday morning know that my son was in hospital."

A Queensland police spokesperson said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The latest one-punch incident comes two weeks after Cole Miller was killed in allegedly similar circumstance in Brisbane.

A second man is due to appear in court today accused over the death of Cole Miller.

Daniel Jermaine Lee Maxwell, 21, is facing a charge of unlawful striking causing death.

He is due to reappear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Huge crowds turned out for Cole's funeral last week at the Cathedral of St Stephen in Brisbane’s CBD.

The 18-year-old up-and-coming water polo star died after he suffered massive brain trauma.

Cole’s father Steven Miller delivered a heartbreaking eulogy to the packed cathedral saying: “This young boy Cole could hold my heart with his every beat and he did so forever and still does.”

“There was plenty of love in the Miller family.”