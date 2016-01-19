News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Lifesaving surgery on python after eating swallowing very unlikely meal
'You can't make it up': Vet's lifesaving surgery after python's unusual meal

Police hunt two men after another 'coward punch' incident in Queensland

Melissa Hills
Yahoo7 News /

FIRST ON 7: Police are trying to track down the two men responsible for a 'coward punch' attack on the Sunshine Coast.

Protesters Target Wellington Oil and Gas Exploration Conference
0:35

Protesters Target Wellington Oil and Gas Exploration Conference
Kangaroos Spar at Batesman Bay Animal Sanctauary
0:58

Kangaroos Spar at Batesman Bay Animal Sanctauary
0327_1130_nat_courtdriver
0:37

Suspected drunk driver to face court
Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort
0:58

Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort
0327_sun_news_childcare
1:17

Sleep at work is the word to doctors
Police seek stolen alpaca in New Zealand
0:19

Police seek stolen alpaca in New Zealand
0327_0500_nat_goldcoast
1:22

Gold Coast games traffic fears
Police release old photographs of criminals
0:51

Police release old photographs of criminals
Police Drive Riot Vans Towards Crowd to Disperse Barcelona Protesters
0:37

Police Drive Riot Vans Towards Crowd to Disperse Barcelona Protesters
0326_1800_qld_police
1:25

Police statistics reveal 9 out of 10 triple zero calls are not real emergencies
0326_1800_qld_rain
2:11

Record breaking rain falls in Queensland, businesses flood
0326_1600_nat_tathra
1:42

Premier returns to Tathra to start huge bushfire clean up
 

Dakoda Kays, from Sippy Downs, was walking alone when he was hit from behind as he was texting a friend in a Mooloolaba car park in the early hours of January 17.

The 20-year-old initially feared his nose and eye socket had been broken but scans showed only bad bruising to his face and eye area.

Dakoda explained what happened in the attack.

Mr Kays, who works in hospitality, was out with a group of friends at The Helm nightclub when he left after it closed early.

He told the Sunshine Coast Daily he was intoxicated and chatting to strangers at the cab rank, but two men didn't appreciate his behaviour.

After getting into a cab Mr Kays got out and went to meet a friend who said he could pick him up out the front of the nightclub and take him home, to save him paying for a taxi.

While walking across the car park Mr Kays says that the two men from the cab rank followed him and one of them punched him in the shoulder.


After the men left the scene the victim says he went home but his injuries worsened and he went to Caloundra Hospital for treatment.

"He had a full on massive swing, like as you can see he got me on the side of the face which pretty much knocked me to the ground," Mr Kays told 7 News.

Mr Kays mother, Kim Kays, told 7 News: "As a mother it makes you feel sick.

Dakoda's mum Kim Kays spoke about the fear after hearing her son had been attacked.

"It's not how I wanted to wake up yesterday morning know that my son was in hospital."

A Queensland police spokesperson said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The latest one-punch incident comes two weeks after Cole Miller was killed in allegedly similar circumstance in Brisbane.

A second man is due to appear in court today accused over the death of Cole Miller.

Daniel Jermaine Lee Maxwell, 21, is facing a charge of unlawful striking causing death.

He is due to reappear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Cole Miller. Photo: 7 News

Huge crowds turned out for Cole's funeral last week at the Cathedral of St Stephen in Brisbane’s CBD.

The 18-year-old up-and-coming water polo star died after he suffered massive brain trauma.

Cole’s father Steven Miller delivered a heartbreaking eulogy to the packed cathedral saying: “This young boy Cole could hold my heart with his every beat and he did so forever and still does.”

“There was plenty of love in the Miller family.”

Back To Top