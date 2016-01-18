News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Inspiring love story of couple who met in hospital as children comes to heartbreaking end
Inspiring love story of couple who met in hospital comes to heartbreaking end

Education system 'to blame for workers' poor levels of numeracy and literacy'

Sean Berry
Yahoo7 /

Employers have said the education system is to blame for workers making costly spelling and arithmetic mistakes.

Zuckerberg: Facebook Cooperating in Russia Probe
0:51

Zuckerberg: Facebook Cooperating in Russia Probe
Oklahoma Teachers On Strike For Seventh Day
1:00

Oklahoma Teachers On Strike For Seventh Day
SEC dropped inquiry a month after firm aided Kushner company
1:37

SEC dropped inquiry a month after firm aided Kushner company
0302_1600_nat_flooding
2:41

Flash flooding for north Queensland
Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Second Lowest Point on Record
4:38

Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Second Lowest Point on Record
Nasdaq lists its first 'pure play' pot stock
1:24

Nasdaq lists its first 'pure play' pot stock
Education agency investigates Michigan State over Nassar
0:55

Education agency investigates Michigan State over Nassar
0225_1800_syd_truck
1:42

New campaign to rethink road safety
Shale investors still waiting for payoff
1:04

Shale investors still waiting for payoff
US bank halts NRA credit card, car rental firm ends discount
1:03

US bank halts NRA credit card, car rental firm ends discount
0222_1800_sa_aria
1:19

Collapsed building company owner 'chased out by bikies'
0628_0500_nat_cyber
1:56

Global cyber attack causes mass disruption
 

You may have come across it in your own workplace or at the shops: employees who make basic errors.

For company bosses, it is more than frustrating – it is costing them money.

They say the education system is to blame.

Brodie Grumley-Prior has experienced the difficulty of job hunting first hand. Photo: 7 News

Brodie Grumley-Prior, 19, found job hunting difficult and frustrating.

"[You] just apply for job after job and hopefully hear back," he said.

He was due to start work at a construction company on Tuesday and said hearing that he got the job was like all his Christmases had “come at once”.

But, while recruitment was tough for job-hunters like Mr Grumley-Prior, it was also tough for businesses who said they are struggling to find the right employees.

"Businesses were saying they weren't looking for rocket scientists, they were just looking for people to do the basics well, and they were struggling to find them," Innes Willox from the Australian Industry Group (AIG) said.

In a recent survey of 300 employers by AIG, 93 percent said workers' poor levels of numeracy and literacy hurt their business.

They said poorly completed business documents and reports were causing the most harm.

"It's easy to blame young workers, but they're the ones being let down by the school system and employment companies,” Ms Willox said.

“Employers are also being hurt, because they need better candidates."

Employers may not be happy with the standard of employees they are recruiting, but the Australian Industry Group says it is not easy for workers either who have been 'let down' by the education system. Photo: 7 News

"There's no silver bullet here, it's about focusing on all the different areas of schooling to lift those outcomes and to give people job-ready skills,” the Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham said.

The company that found Mr Grumley-Prior work offers catch-up courses.

Kathleen Newcombe from Sarina Russo Group said: "In a way it's about the changing nature of work, which means that people who previously were able to be accommodated, are now less able to be accommodated."

It seems focusing on words and numbers at school is the key.

Back To Top