Education system 'to blame for workers' poor levels of numeracy and literacy'

Employers have said the education system is to blame for workers making costly spelling and arithmetic mistakes.

You may have come across it in your own workplace or at the shops: employees who make basic errors.

For company bosses, it is more than frustrating – it is costing them money.

They say the education system is to blame.

Brodie Grumley-Prior, 19, found job hunting difficult and frustrating.

"[You] just apply for job after job and hopefully hear back," he said.

He was due to start work at a construction company on Tuesday and said hearing that he got the job was like all his Christmases had “come at once”.

But, while recruitment was tough for job-hunters like Mr Grumley-Prior, it was also tough for businesses who said they are struggling to find the right employees.

"Businesses were saying they weren't looking for rocket scientists, they were just looking for people to do the basics well, and they were struggling to find them," Innes Willox from the Australian Industry Group (AIG) said.

In a recent survey of 300 employers by AIG, 93 percent said workers' poor levels of numeracy and literacy hurt their business.

They said poorly completed business documents and reports were causing the most harm.

"It's easy to blame young workers, but they're the ones being let down by the school system and employment companies,” Ms Willox said.

“Employers are also being hurt, because they need better candidates."

"There's no silver bullet here, it's about focusing on all the different areas of schooling to lift those outcomes and to give people job-ready skills,” the Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham said.

The company that found Mr Grumley-Prior work offers catch-up courses.

Kathleen Newcombe from Sarina Russo Group said: "In a way it's about the changing nature of work, which means that people who previously were able to be accommodated, are now less able to be accommodated."

It seems focusing on words and numbers at school is the key.