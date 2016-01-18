Got a speeding fine recently? You may not have to pay it

The NSW Government is collecting record revenue from drivers as speed camera fines reach an all-time high.

Drivers were stung for more than $14 million in December, which is up 40 percent.

However, 7 News can reveal that copping a fine does not always mean you have to pay.

It is a moment every driver dreads, seeing the flash of a speed camera.



"You see the flash, you're like ‘worst timing ever’," one road user said.



“’God Dammit!’ That's my initial reaction," another said.

But some drivers more skeptical: "I think there's more revenue raising to it than it is about safety."

In December 2014, drivers copped $9.8 million worth of speeding fines.



A year later, that skyrocketed to $14.1 million, which is an all-time state record.



"It's simply a cash cow and what we're getting to is a stage where the Government is relying on speed cameras too much," Shadow Roads Minister Ryan Park said.

But if you were among the 46,000 people fined last month, you might not have to pay.

"People shouldn’t feel that they have to pay a fine immediately only because it's been issued,’ Andrew Tiedt from Armstrong Legal said.

“People should look into the details, they should see what reason there might be for some leniency to be granted."

Figures obtained under Freedom of Information show it is worth a shot.



Last year, one out of every four drivers who applied had their fines scrapped, saving more than $4 million.



"It's not really well known, we'd like people to be more aware of it," Steve Brady from the Office of State Revenue said.

"What's important is that when you go on the website have a look at the reasons."



If you are fined by two different devices on the same stretch of road, one of the fines might disappear.

Medical emergencies or errors on the fine are also valid reasons.



Your best defence is having a clean driving record.



"Last year $2.3 million worth of speeding fines were torn up by the state government for drivers with good records,”….said.

"Surprising, because the standard for that is extremely high."



However, for that to happen, you will need to have been fine-free for the last 10 years.



"As long as it's a lower range offence, we're happy to give them a caution, then they don't get demerits and they don't get a fine," from the Office of State Debt Recovery said.



"If there's something to work with they should write into the SDRO (State Debt Recovery Office) and see what can be done."

For more information, visit the State Debt Recovery Office