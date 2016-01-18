Mother of 'Barbie bandit' claims she was held at gunpoint and mistreated by police

A woman claiming to be the mother of the 'Barbie bandit' claims her daughter has been wrongfully arrested and mistreated by Argentinian police.

Local media have dubbed the the 26-year-old mother as the 'English boss'. Photo: Supplied

Georgia Annie Wawman is believed to be the mastermind behind a string of violent gang-related attacks which targeted gated communities and country clubs in Buenos Aires.

The 26-year-old is from Malborough in Wiltshire and stunned police for her 'barbie girl' appearance after being arrested along with eight suspected gang members in a series of police raids on Thursday in the neighbourhood of Manzanares.

One of those arrested members is known as her 32-year-old boyfriend Jose Mino, who allegedly has a previous conviction for robbery.

In an email sent to the Argentinian daily Clarin, a woman purporting to be Georgia's mother claimed Geogia Wawman was innocent and had been put through hell by police.

The email claimed that Ms Wawman had been sleeping alone in her ex-boyfriend's house with her two-year-old child when police stormed in on her.

"She was woken around 5am by the door being broken down. A few seconds later her bed was surrounded by a group of police pointing their guns at her," the email read.

The woman claims the search warrant was for her ex-boyfriend - not her - and police later apologised saying there had been a mistake.

"Then they told her she had to accompany them to the police station to sign some forms," the woman claims.

The email also stated that Ms Wawman was not allowed to make any calls and had her iPad and phone confiscated by police before they began "mistreating her".

"The police mistreated her in the most terrible way for around 10 hours. They insulted her and an official sang her a song about the Falkland Islands which really intimidated her," the woman wrote.

"Then a doctor checked her and discovered she had high blood pressure and told the police she needed to rest.

"However they made her stand up for two hours, handcuffed, with her face against a wall. They also left her without food and water,' the email reads.

It is believed the email sent to Clariin was in fact from Ms Wawman's stepmother who she reportedly lived with two years ago in Argentina.

Local media have dubbed the blonde beauty as the "English boss" who allegedly screamed to the gang members while she was being arrested: “Beware of what they (the police) are going to say.”



Police say the mother-of-one allegedly stole money, jewellery, laptops, tablets, cameras and watches.

The gang are suspected of carrying out 16 raids in the northern regions of Campaña, Escobar and Zarate who allegedly dressed up as police officers so they wouldn't raise suspicions, according to the Daily Mail.

Ms Wawman has since been released on bail without charge but remains under investigation.

