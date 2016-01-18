Islamic State targets completely destroyed in air strikes

The Iraqi Army has released footage of airstrikes on Islamic State targets in the northern city of Tikrit that have left a number of jihadists dead.

After Russia and the US released footage of their strikes, colour footage was uploaded to the Iraqi ministry of defence's YouTube channel showing vehicles being rapidly reduced to rubble.

In the past days coalition forces in Iraq, including Australia, have conducted at least 26 air strikes.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says Australia doesn't want to be in Iraq forever and the most important boots on the ground in the fight against Daesh have to be the Iraqis.

Addressing Australian and New Zealand troops at Taji where they're training Iraqi soldiers, he said this had to be an Iraqi victory, although the coalition would contribute through training, advice and air power.

The prime minister said the Australians and New Zealanders were making a vital difference in rebuilding and training the Iraqi army that would destroy Daesh.

He said the current international program to train the Iraqi army was committed to training up 10 army brigades and it would then come to an end.

Any further commitment would depend on the circumstances, he said.

"We do not intend to be in Iraq forever. It has been a long time," he said.

"In terms of visible boots on the ground it has to be seen by the Iraqi people, it has to be seen to be them regaining control of their own country."

Raw: Airstrikes Against ISIS in Ramadi

As Iraqi government forces continue to battle Islamic militants in Ramadi, a video released by the Iraq's defense ministry allegedly shows Islamic State (IS) positions being attacked by government forces.

RAAF Super Hornets strike ISIS terrorist hideouts

This is part one of the first publicly released aerial footage of the Royal Australian Air Force conducting airstrikes in Iraq on ISIS terrorist targets.

Islamic State fuel trucks destroyed in airstrikes

Gun-mounted cameras on Russian bombers have captured the moment a huge convoy of Islamic State fuel tracks were destroyed in an airstrike in Syria.

Raw: Iraqi Air Force Strikes ISIL

The Iraqi Air Force has released footage which they claim shows airstrikes being carried out on Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) hideouts.

French warplanes bomb ISIS stronghold

French jets taking-off to bomb the ISIS-held city of Raqqa in response t deadly terror attacks.