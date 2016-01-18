News

Police search for young woman missing from Melbourne

Krystal Johnson and agencies
Yahoo7 News /

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing 24-year-old woman Emmah Milojevic.

Police serching for missing Melbourne woman

Emmah Milojevic was last seen leaving a health facility in Footscray at about 4.15pm on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Victoria Police

Investigators have been told Emmah was last seen leaving a health facility on Mavis Street, Footscray, and walking towards Ballarat Road about 4.15pm on Sunday afternoon.

Police and Emmah’s family are concerned for her welfare, as she suffers from a medical condition.

Emmah was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black cardigan and denim shorts. Photo: Supplied

It’s believed she may have been planning to head into Melbourne’s CBD.

Investigators have released an image of Emmah in the hope someone may know her whereabouts.

The young woman is described as Caucasian, 180cm tall with blonde hair and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black cardigan, blue denim shorts and thongs.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts is urged to contact Footscray Police Station on 8398 9800.

