Man dies, five hospitalised after taking experimental drug in France

Krystal Johnson and agencies
Yahoo7 News /

A man in France has died after taking part in a drug trial for a painkiller based on a compound similar to cannabis, as five other participants remain hospitalised.

French prosecutors have launched a manslaughter investigation into the unusual case, which shined a spotlight on the practice of testing drugs on paid, healthy human volunteers. Scores of others were also given the drug.

French Health Minister Marisol Touraine and Professor Gilles Edan address the media during a press conference held in France. Photo: AP/David Vincent

The Portuguese pharmaceutical company testing the drug, Bial, said in a statement that it's working with health authorities to determine what caused "this tragic and unfortunate situation."

The drug is aimed at easing pain, mood and anxiety troubles, as well as motor problems linked to neurodegenerative illnesses.

The Rennes University Hospital in western France announced the death in a statement, but didn't identify the patient, who had already been in a state of brain death.

He was among six male volunteers between 28 and 49 hospitalised last week after volunteering to take the drug.

Several volunteers were hospitalised with serious complications after something went wrong with a drug trial in France. Photo: CBS News

French health authorities have said three of those volunteers face possible brain damage.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the investigation was expanded after the death to include potential manslaughter charges.

The trial involved 90 healthy volunteers who were given the experimental drug in varying doses at different times.

The hospital said it has contacted the 84 other volunteers exposed to the new painkiller.

Ten of those volunteers underwent medical exams Saturday, but the hospital found no anomalies, the statement says.

It said another five will have medical exams closer to their homes, but didn't say whether the others are being monitored or tested.

Portugal-based Bial lab is the manufacturer of the experimental medicine that sent six male volunteers in a trial of the drug to hospital in France. Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The logo of the Biotrial laboratory on its building in Rennes, France, where a clinical trial of an oral medication left one person brain-dead and five hospitalized. Photo: Loic Venance/AFP

The drug, based on a natural brain compound similar to the active ingredient in marijuana, was given orally to healthy volunteers as part of a Phase 1 trial by Biotrial, a drug evaluation company based in Rennes, on behalf of Bial.

Bial said clinical trials started last June following toxicology tests and that 108 healthy people had already taken part in trials with no moderate or serious reactions.

It's rare for volunteers to fall seriously ill during Phase 1 trials, which study safe usage, side effects and other measures on healthy volunteers, rather than drug effectiveness.

