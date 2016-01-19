App stores ban 'racist' game from sale after Sydney woman's petition

A Sydney woman has succeeded in her fight to have a racist video game removed from sale.

The game, Survival Island 3: Australia Story 3D, encouraged players to fight and kill Aboriginal characters.

It quickly sparked furious backlash after it allowed players to beat Aboriginal non-player-characters to death with clubs, boomerangs and other weapons.

In some instances players were encouraged to shoot them.

One scene in the game showed text reading ‘Beware of Aborigines!’.

Sydney woman Georgia Mantle was one of many angered by the game’s content.

She launched a Change.Org petition calling for app stores and NIL Entertainment to stop sale of the game.

“The game shamelessly promotes the fact that you will ‘have to fight with aboriginals’ and uses warning messages like, ‘Beware of Aborigines!’” she wrote.

“When Indigenous people appear on screen, the game portrays Indigenous Australian’s as violent and aggressive”.

The petition gained more than 90,000 signatures supporting the removal of sale.

Within days the Apple App Store and Google Play ceased sale of the game on their stores.

“With your help, I am thrilled to announce that this terrible game has been removed from the Apple App Store and from Google Play! We did it!” she wrote.

“I would like to thank everyone who signed this petition and for taking a stand against racism. The fact is racism is very much a reality in this country especially towards Indigenous Australians.”

On Tuesday Amazon also pulled the game from sale, only 24 hours after it was first sold.

This came after the petition supporters emailed the online retailer demanding its removal.

“It’s so good to see people power taking on big corporations and winning,” Ms Mantle said.

“Thanks again for helping to get these games removed.”

“I would like to thank everyone who signed this petition and for taking a stand against racism. The fact is racism is very much a reality in this country especially towards Indigenous Australians.”

A spokeswoman for tech giant Google, which offers apps through Google Play on its Android mobile platforms, would not comment on the game but said the tech giant would remove "applications that violate our policies".

Apple did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment, and the game's developer could not be immediately reached for comment.

Australia's Race Discrimination Commissioner Tim Soutphommasane wrote on Twitter that it was "unacceptable to see such promotion of violence and hatred against Aboriginal people".

It is far from the first time a video game has caused heated debate.

Sexism in video games proved one of the biggest stories in the gaming world in 2015 as some male gamers and a series of female journalists squared off in an online war which became known as 'Gamergate'.

Major video game companies have also faced criticism in the past for their depictions of black characters and number of other races.