Champion boxer Billy Dib has spoken publicly for the first time after losing his beloved wife, Sara, just eight weeks after she was diagnosed with cancer.

'It’s still raw, it will always be': Boxer Billy Dib opens up about losing his 'angel' to cancer

The Sydney athlete and his 21-year-old bride had planned to marry in December, but pushed the wedding forward after she was diagnosed with leukemia.

Six weeks after they exchanged vows, Billy laid his wife to rest in an emotional service at Rookwood Cemetery.

“It’s still raw, it will always be. I suppose no one can understand this sort of grief until they suffer it,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

The former world champion who has fought with broken hands and blood in his eyes has not come across an opponent as crippling as grief.

“There’s no training that prepares you for this and no amount of praying, begging, pleading and crying changes the reality of the emptiness you feel. Those of you who have lost a loved one will know the pain I write about, the one that tears you to shreds, debilitates you and occupies your every thought.”

After losing his wife, the 30-year-old focused on his career, training hard for a fight at London's 02 Arena. But, in another blow, the boxer had to pull out due to injury and said he was 'guttered'.

“It was to be such an important fight and a good chance for me to put some of the hardships of last year behind me.”

Billy has now thrown his energy into becoming a mentor and a role model for troubled youths

“It’s a big responsibility, but I know if I use my profile to be a positive influence on kids then I know that I’m playing a small role in making the world a better place.”

The world champion athlete, who has a strong presence on social media, shared his wife's passing with his followers in an a heart-felt post in September.

Tonight is the first night without my heart & soul. Blessed to have been married to an Angel. Humdullah pic.twitter.com/jW7pKXd4Mj — Billy The Kid (@BillyDib) September 27, 2015

“To God we belong and to God we shall return. At 11.30pm last night, my heart passed away. Sara Selim Dib, my best friend, my soul, my everything, my angel forever," he wrote on Facebook, captioning a photograph of his hand holding hers.

"Tonight is the first night without my heart & soul," he wrote on Twitter.

“Every day I visit Sara, I am grateful because I was lucky enough to have her in my life, even if for too short a time,” he said.

“Every day I pray to God, thanking him for the blessings he has given me.”

