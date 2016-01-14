Australians ditch branded products for supermarket labels

Australians are increasingly developing a taste for home brand products at the nation's supermarkets.

Cheaper prices and improved quality are winning customers over, but there are concerns we could end up with a limited range of choice.

More than one in four supermarket products is now a private label, or home brand.

The number of customers buying them over brand-names has soared from 44 percent to 65 percent in just six months.

The switch has been spurred on by the supermarket price wars.

“Two in three consumers say they tend to buy supermarket private labels over the big national branded product,” Stephen Mickenbecker from Canstar said.

Head of buying for Woolworths, Steve Donahue, said its surpermarkets had “focussed on the cheap and taken away the nasty”.

“Customers have a high expectation of a really good quality product and that is what we work really hard to deliver in our own label brands,” he said.

A Canstar survey of 3000 customers rated supermarket private labels against their brand name rivals for value, taste and freshness.

In food staples such as breads, milk, butter, margarine and eggs, Aldi or Coles own labels won in five out of eight categories.

Devondale, Nuttelux and Burgen won in three.

Adrian Cester, who supplies Coles brand microwaveable soup, said value for money was not the only thing influencing the consumer trend.

“Value for money has definitely been a driver, no doubt, but the improved quality of private label products over the last few years has made a huge difference,” he said.

When it comes to saving money, private labels are blitzing it.

The expansion of private labels is putting increasing pressure on other products.

With established brands having to compete for shelf-space and price, it is clear that only the strongest brand names can survive.

“What you find in supermarkets is lots of change, new things coming in and old things going out. It happens all the time,” said Woolies’ Mr Donahue.

That is all very well - as long as we get to keep our favourites.