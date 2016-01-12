Comedian Jimmy Carr shocks Auckland audience with news of David Bowie's death

An Auckland crowd could not hide their shock when comedian Jimmy Carr announced the tragic death of iconic singer David Bowie.

The 69-year-old died following a secret 18-month battle with cancer and news of his death came out during Carr's show at ASB Theatre.

Chris Philpott attended the comedy gig and told NZME that Carr handled the announcement admirably.

"It was a nice touch at the end of the show, and, honestly, given how quickly news like this travels, and how all of us were on our phones at intermission, it would've been weird for him not to say something."

Several gig-goers commented about the news on Twitter.

Sarah 2.0 ‏tweeted: "@jimmycarr just broke the news that David Bowie died. The audience audibly gasped. #DanceMagicDance."

Shawn Moodie shared: "@jimmycarr on #Bowie: Looking on the plus side at least we're all a little cooler now as the coolest man on earth just died. #RIPDavidBowie."

Philpott told NZME the legendary hitmaker's song Heroes was played as they left the auditorium at the end of the show.

The late musician's 25th studio album 'Blackstar' was released on his 69th birthday last Friday.