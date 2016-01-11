Putin shows off judo moves in training session with national squad

News

Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

The 63-year-old leader tussled with a few members of the squad, finishing his training with a young woman.

Vladimir Putin grapples with a member of the national judo team. Photo: Screenshot

Putin has a black belt in judo and certainly put up a good fight in the Russian city of Sochi.

After the president knocked her down the first time, the woman put up a stronger fight and managed to pin him down.

The president is knocked over but gets up with a smile. Photo: Screenshot

The grapple caused Putin’s uniform to loosen, leaving a slightly breathless Putin on his back with his shirt open – a sight many have seen before.

The president has been snapped horse riding without a shirt and topless fishing.

The Russian president tries his hand at fishing. Photo: Reuters

This image of Putin riding shirtless went viral a few years ago. Photo: Reuters

The controversial leader has made headlines for all sorts of reasons. Here are a few stories you may have missed:

Putin my fan? It's mutual says Trump

Mutual admiration between Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin continued to flower on Friday, when the Republican presidential frontrunner praised Russia's leader as forceful and popular.

Vladimir Putin's face spotted in flock of birds

Social media is abuzz after video emerged purportedly showing Vladimir Putin's face appearing in a flock of birds.

Tensions soar as Turkey shoots down Russian plane

Turkey shot down a Russian war plane on the Syrian border, sending tensions spiralling as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Ankara its "stab in the back" would have serious consequences.

