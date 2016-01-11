Putin shows off judo moves in training session with national squad

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been filmed showing off his judo moves during an appearance at a training session for the country’s national judo squad.

The 63-year-old leader tussled with a few members of the squad, finishing his training with a young woman.

Putin has a black belt in judo and certainly put up a good fight in the Russian city of Sochi.

After the president knocked her down the first time, the woman put up a stronger fight and managed to pin him down.

The grapple caused Putin’s uniform to loosen, leaving a slightly breathless Putin on his back with his shirt open – a sight many have seen before.

The president has been snapped horse riding without a shirt and topless fishing.

The controversial leader has made headlines for all sorts of reasons. Here are a few stories you may have missed:

