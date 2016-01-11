'Power of the microchip!': Little dog reunited with owner nine years after she went missing

News

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Nine years ago, Zoe was living at her nan's house in Fairfield when she came home after school to find the maltese terrier was missing.

She and her sister, Amy, did everything they could to find the two-year-old pooch.

This is a photograph of when Roxy before she went missing when she was two-years-old. Photo: Zoe Erwin/Yahoo7

Zoe is now 18 years old and her dog, Roxy, is now registered in her name. Photo: Facebook

“Everyday after school we would post signs around all the streets,” she told Yahoo7. "We never heard anything back."

All these years later Roxy has been found with a broken leg, matted fur and riddled with fleas, and her owner Zoe is now 18.

Roxy was found in Tregear, near Mt Druitt, located 25 minutes away from where she was last seen in 2006.

Roxy was found riddled in fleas and with a broken leg 25 minutes away from where she went missing. Photo: Zoe/ErwinYahoo7

The dog was in Zoe's mother's name, Billie-Dee, who received a letter in the mail from Blacktown City Animal Holding Facility claiming to have found a dog in her name.

“I went onto the pound website to see there were only three dogs and thought that there is no way it could have been her,” Zoe told Yahoo7.

Billie-Dee then gave her daughter the microchip number and Zoe reached out to the pound on Facebook in an attempt to reclaim her pet.

The pound "triple-checked" the chip number and confirmed the dog was in fact Roxy.

Zoe her daughter, Amia, and her mother, Billie-Dee, are pictured with Roxy the moment they picked her up from the pound. Photo: Facebook

“I was crying,” she told Yahoo7. "It was such a surprise and such a shock!"

“After one year you would lose hope, you don’t think that that after nine years anything could come of it.”

Zoe arrived bright and early to take Roxy home but she was disappointed that she was slapped with a hefty pound release fee.

This is the photo Zoe took the moment she reclaimed her childhood sweetheart. Photo: Zoe Erwin/Yahoo7

Roxy was Zoe's first dog and she told Yahoo7 that her "little grandma" doesn't leave her side. Photo: Zoe Erwin/Yahoo7

The distraught mother told Yahoo7 that she had trouble with finances and couldn't pay to bring her long lost dog home.

She contacted Golden Oldies, an animal rescue organisation, who paid the reclaim fee so Roxy could “spend the last of her years where she belongs”.

“We reduced the reclaim fee, and as Zoe is now over 18, the dog has now been put in her name,” Gina, Golden Oldies founder told Yahoo7.

Although Roxy only uses three feet to walk around on after suffering a broken leg, Zoe said that she follows her everywhere.

"When I took her home she just was like my shadow, followed my everywhere.

"I was crying, she kept licking my face."

Zoe told Yahoo7 that Roxy and her daughter, Amia, get along very well. Photo: Zoe Erwin/Yahoo7

Zoe, her boyfriend and adorable daughter Amia can be seen posing with Santa, unaware of what he had in store for the family. Photo: Facebook

Gina said that Roxy was only reunited with her family due to “power of the microchip”.

She urged all pet owners to ensure chip details are up to date.

Since having Roxy home, a dog grooming company messaged Zoe on Facebook saying they will give the 11-year-old pooch a much needed spruce-up for half the price.

