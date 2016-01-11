Freak wave wipes out 100 beachgoers at Sydney tourist attraction

Distressing footage has surfaced of the moment weekend beachgoers were hurled along the rocky foreshore of Sydney’s Royal National Park after a rogue wave hit.

Video shows worried swimmers scream out to others to ‘get out’ of the water as the wave crushes down on top of them.

'Oh F**K brace yourselves!' Yelled one man who was stationed higher up on the foreshore.

As swimmers tried to flee, the wave swept them off their feet.

Painful screams could be heard in the aftermath.

Emergency services were called to the figure eight rock pools on Saturday at 3pm, after more than 100 people were smashed by the powerful wave.

Some were seriously injured.

Rescue helicopters were deployed at the scene, airlifting three women to St George Hospital.

A 22-year-old woman suffered severe head injuries and a 53-year-old woman broke her ankle.

A 20-year-old woman was also airlifted after hitting her head.

All three have been discharged.

Other swimmers suffered cuts, bruises, grazes and one woman copped several cuts to the head.

Surf Lifesavers had to access the area with inflatable boats to treat injured swimmers.

National Park rangers have warned visitors to exercise care when walking along the rocky coast.

The figure eight pools have been a popular tourist attraction since visitors started to share photos on social media.