Mother who committed suicide by climbing into yard with vicious dogs had drugs, alcohol in system

A Michigan mother who committed suicide by climbing into a backyard with two vicious dogs had drugs and alcohol in her system when she died, a toxicology report has found.

Rebecca Hardy of Port Huron died last month when she was mauled by a pitbull and a pitbull-husky, causing severe damage to her face and neck.

The 22-year-old mother of one had alcohol, marijuana and traces of cocaine in her body, medical examiner for Oakland County Dr Ljubisa Dragovic said.

“All of the intoxicants were taken before that time, but how long and when in relation to the actual happening, I can’t tell,” Dr Dragovic told The Times Herald.

"It indicates that she was under the influence of cocaine within a span of time ... Cocaine has a fairly rapid breakdown.”

The death has been ruled a suicide, with authorities saying she knew the area and took off her shoes before deliberately approaching the yard.

"She climbed the fence and jumped in and basically subjected herself to the attacks, which constitutes a purposeful act," Dragovic said.

"It's a sad story, but these are the facts."

Ms Hardy’s fiancé Matthew Grattan told the newspaper he does not agree with the suicide ruling.

He insists his partner and mother of their 18-month-old daughter would never intentionally put herself in harms way.

“I, in no way, shape or form, believe that she was looking to hurt herself on that day,” Mr Grattan said.

“She had a little girl. She wanted us to be a family.”

He believes Ms Hardy may have been trying to take a shortcut to nearby 10th street and had cut through the yard to save time.

The two dogs involved in the attack were euthanized with the consent of the owner.

A pitbull-husky puppy was also put down.

Mr Grattan does not hold the dogs or the owner responsible for Ms Hardy's death, nor does he think the pitbull breed should be banned.

“It’s so much about the pitbulls that it seems like it’s not so much about my fiancé anymore,” Mr Grattan said.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800

