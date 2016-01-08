Woman 'slashed in the face' by random attacker while she walked to work

A woman’s daily walk to work turned into terror when a man slashed her face during a random attack in the US.

Amanda Morris, 24, was in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was walking to her job at a local Whole Foods store in Chelsea.

She felt her attacker ‘wanted to scar’ when he attacked her face about 5.35am on Wednesday.

Police later arrested 41-year-old Kari Bazemore who had been released days earlier for allegedly punching a woman in the face during another random attack.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspected waving around his arms and talking to himself right before the attack.

Miss Morris said she had a gut feeling she should have stayed far away from the ‘suspicious’ man, as he walked several feet ahead of her while she followed with headphones in.

“I thought he was homeless or drunk or something, because he was wobbling around and didn’t have any direction,” she told The New York Post.

“In my gut, I knew he was not right. I knew he was on drugs or something because of the way he was walking.”

The man started to slow down while she continued walking – she let her pass him then he suddenly attacked her.

Miss Morris was cut on the nose and lips with what was believed to be a boxcutter.

“I felt like I got punched in the face,” Morris said.

“It was like, oh that’s weird, why would someone punch me? Suddenly, blood was all over my hands, and I started crying.”

The man then fled.

Feeling faint, Miss Morris asked for help at a local diner where staff helped her.

“They looked at the cut and said it’s definitely caused by a knife or razor — it couldn’t have possibly been done by somebody’s hand,” she said.

“I was freaking out, and I didn’t really know what to do.”

An employee helped her get to her own work, where her supervisor called the police.

Miss Morris was taken to hospital where she received seven stiches for her injuries.

CCTV of the attack showed the disturbing moment the accused darted towards Miss Morris with his weapon.

Hours later, a good Samaritan recognized Bazemore from footage released by police.

The man followed the suspect and flagged down police who quickly apprehended the accused slasher.

Bazemore already had 32 arrests dating back to 2000. He was charged with misdemeanor assault in that case and released without bail later that day.

Morris said she’d never seen him in the area before. She wished she had trusted her gut instinct more.

“I want everyone to know that I did have a bad feeling about this man as soon as I saw him,” she wrote in an emotional Facebook post on Wednesday, describing her “difficult day.”

“Even in a safer neighborhood such as Chelsea, you should always stay alert and aware of your surroundings,” Morris continued.

“Had I crossed the street, this could have been avoided; never feel that you have to stay in an uncomfortable situation out of politeness/fear/etc.”