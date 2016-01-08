'I will miss them and think about them each and every day': Mother of boys killed in Port-Lincoln murder-suicide breaks silence

The mother of two young boys killed in a murder-suicide in Port Lincoln on Monday has broken her silence in a heart-wrenching statement.

Melissa Little’s sons, four-year-old Koda and 10-month-old Hunter, were shot by their father, Damien, before he shot himself and drove the car they were inside off Brennan’s Wharf.

In the statement released on Friday, Mrs Little described the joyful personalities of her beautiful boys.

"Hunter was such a happy, content and smiling baby. His laughter was infectious and his cheeky little personality was just beginning to emerge," she said.

"Koda had the biggest heart, so loving and caring. He always loved a hug, had so much enthusiasm."

She said that words could not express the pain she has felt since Monday.

“I will miss them and think about them each and every day. Their futures were full of endless possibilities."

Mrs Little also spoke about her husband, the man who took her sons’ lives.

"Damien was my childhood sweetheart who became my loving husband.

“He was also a father who loved his two children very much.”

Her words came on the same day police revealed the results of autopsies that showed the two boys had both been shot prior to entering the water.

Superintendent Paul Yeomans said Mr Little also shot himself prior to driving off the edge.

“These facts are released pending a full report being provided to the Coroner, whose findings will follow a detailed examination of all the circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths of members of the Little family,” Supt. Yeomans said.

“As part of the comprehensive report being prepared for the Coroner, police can comment that autopsies have been completed and revealed that Mrs Little’s two young children suffered gunshot wounds prior to entering the water, as did Mr Little prior to driving over the wharf.”

The coronial investigation will continue and include issues surrounding domestic violence and mental health.

Earlier this week relatives of Damien Little revealed his difficult struggle with mental health issues, saying they 'noticed a change' in the father of two prior to the tragedy that occurred on Monday.

His mother Sue said he battled the illness for the past three years.

"We tried to help him, we all did. But you can't help somebody who can't help himself," she told the Adelaide Advertiser.

Friends said the well-known businessman posted a lengthy suicide note on a Facebook page he shares with his wife Melissa, at 5.45am on Monday.

Despite the pain she has suffered and will continue to suffer, Mrs Little remained loyal to her husband.

“My wish is for Damien to be remembered as a well-respected and valued member of our family and our community," she said in her statement.

Brenton Dennis from the local Lincoln South Football Club supported Mrs Little's comments.

"The circumstances are very unfortunate but if Mel and her family and the other members of the family are at peace with that, we all know that it wasn't the real Damo," he said.

The football club will open its doors on Saturday with church leaders and counsellors on hand to offer support.

Mrs Little has requested her privacy be respected at the impending funeral and church service.

Damien Little, 34, drove his white Ford station wagon along the wharf at up to 80km/h with his two sons Hunter and Koda trapped inside.

Police divers found the bodies of Damien and two small children in a submerged car at 12:30pm on Monday.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling LifeLine on 13 11 14.