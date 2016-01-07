Chris Gayle to take legal action over indecent exposure claims

Cricketer Chris Gayle plans to take legal action against Fairfax over reports he indecently exposed himself to a woman during last year’s World Cup in Sydney.

In a statement Gayle’s management strongly denied the allegations.

“Cricketer Chris Gayle has strongly denied allegations first published by Fairfax Media that he indecently exposed himself to a woman during last year’s World Cup in Sydney,” Gayle’s management said in a statement.

“Despite such denial, Fairfax Media continues to publish the false and defamatory allegations which have received widespread republication in media throughout the world.

“As a result Chris Gayle has retained Mark O’Brien, a leading Australian media lawyer, to immediately commence defamation proceedings against Fairfax Media.”

Gayle's management group, Insignia Sports International, released a statement on Wednesday denying the allegations.

"As Chris's management group, we have obviously been following recent events closely," the statement read.

"Chris denies the allegations published by Fairfax Media earlier today.

"It is important that anyone seeking to make false accusations against Chris be aware that Chris and his management will be considering all rights and legal options available.

"There will be no further comment from Chris or his management at this stage."

The allegations came after Gayle was fined $10,000 for attempting to flirt with Channel 10 reporter Mel McLaughlin live on air during the Renegades' clash with the Hobart Hurricanes on Monday night.

Sydney Sixers bowling coach Geoff Lawson said Gayle was not essential to the BBL.

"Chris is not a necessary fixture in the competition, that's for sure," Lawson told Sky Sports Radio.

"It's not just the Melbourne Renegades that are dragging a crowd."

Melbourne Renegades chief executive Stuart Coventry's position is also under scrutiny after he described the timing of the woman's allegations as "opportunistic".

Coventry's employer, Cricket Victoria, indicated they would confront him about the comments.

"Cricket Victoria are committed to demonstrating that our sport respects girls and women and were working incredibly hard to ensure that is the case," said Cricket Victoria boss Tony Dodemaide.

"We certainly don't condone the reported comments attributed to Stuart this morning and we're looking into it further."