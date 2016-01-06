‘Come to Papa’: Hilarious Queensland cop's reaction to river filling for the first time in his life

A police officer recorded his stunned, and hilarious reaction, as he watched Queensland's McKinlay River flow for the first time in his life after years of gruelling drought in the remote region finally broke.

The cop officer filmed the initial moment the water started to flow for the first time in years.

Local officer Des Hansson could not contain his excitement while filming the historic event on his phone.

"I've never seen a river starting to run in my life," Hansson told Yahoo7.

"It's such a help for the community, I'm flabbergasted! I'm just happy for the community," he proudly stated.

He can be heard in the footage exclaiming: “I’m excited! This is the first time I have ever seen a river start to flow, f*** I’m excited! Will you look at the s*** outta that!”

“Just gettin’ ready to come under the might Alison Bridge!” Hansson proclaimed.

The heart-warming footage was posted onto YouTube by his proud daughter, Tahnee, after the town received a monumental 23 centimetres of rain.

"My daughter told me after she put the video up. She told me it would go viral but I didn't believe it!"

"Nah, I didn't think it would go viral," a humble Hansson said.

"I was so excited because I knew what this type of widespread rain could cause the grass to grow enough for two or even three months worth of feed for cattle and sheep," he said proudly.

"We had a New Year's Eve party and lots of locals came with huge smiles on their faces."

McKinlay is a regional town in the remote north west of Queensland, south east of Mt Isa and has been gripped by a devastating drought in recent years.

The region has suffered through a four-year drought with the last significant rainfall event occurring in early 2012.

The elated region recently has received high rainfall resulting in many rivers and dams once again filling with water, much to the delight of locals in the tight-knit community.

The tiny town has a population of 115 and Hansson is the officer in charge of the local police station.

"I'm a barometer for the community," Hansson said taking his position in the community very seriously.

"The rain could prevent possible suicide or depression in the community. I love the community, they are solid, hard-working people."

The colourful copper moved to the bush for a “tree change” in 2012 after 17 years of working on the Sunshine Coast.

Hansson is planning an Australia Day celebration but devotes much of his free time to the community.

"I enjoy getting events together, we have cricket match organised. It brings the community together."

