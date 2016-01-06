Transgender airline passenger forced to remove prosthetic genital in 'demeaning' search, inquiry told

Calls for greater sensitivity training for security staff was just one of the recommendations made at a Senate inquiry after a transgender passenger described being subject to "demeaning and unnecessary" search when they were asked to remove their prosthetic genitalia.

Staff working for an unnamed major airline asked the passenger to remove their prosthetic while proceeding through screening, they wrote in a complaint tabled to the inquiry by the National LGBTI Health Alliance.

The alliance, which represents the concerns of lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and inter-sex Australians, said the encounter represented the "pervasive discrimination" LGBTI can encounter at airports, Fairfax reports.

The same inquiry heard from a pilot training instructor who questioned the necessity of banning pocketknives and screwdrivers when everyday household items carried on planes could easily be used as weapons.

Training captain for a large, unnamed regional carrier, Robin Darroch, said security had become "wasteful, pointless and obstructive" and distracted staff from perceiving actual threats.

The instructor also called for the ban on in-flight passenger visits to cockpits to be lifted.

"[Eight] year old children (or 80 year old children-at-heart) in awe of the miracle of human flight are not our next big security threat," Mr Darroch wrote in his submission.

In the case of discrimination against LGBTI passengers, the inquiry was told of one written complaint made by a passenger in 2015 whose prosthetic "worn in my underwear" was picked up on security scanners.

"In full view of other travellers, the supervisor approached me putting rubber gloves on … When I asked him what the gloves were for, he told me that he was going to do a 'private search'," the passenger said in their complaint.

The passenger said it was "demeaning" as they were taken into a private room where they pulled the prosthetic out "enough for them to see".

A supervisor pulled on a second glove and said, "'You want me to touch that thing with my bare hands?'" when asked what they were doing.

The prosthetic was placed in tray as the customer was patted down before the door was opened for them to leave, their appendage still in the tray.

"I asked him to close the door so that I could have some privacy … He closed the door and both men stood watching me as I put it back in place."

The passenger said the airline staff should undergo "sensitivity training and put some guidelines in place for your employees".

The inquiry will hand down its findings in May this year.