Car turns into flame torch after woman uses lighter to defrost icy pump

Video has emerged of a driver attempting to use a cigarette lighter to defrost a frozen petrol pump, triggering a blaze that exploded on the side of her car.

In areas of Russia where temperatures can drop below 30 degrees Celsius, drivers need to wait for the pump to warm up to be able to insert and remove the device from the car, according to Newsbox 24.

The woman in the video did not choose to wait, flicking her lighter on to defrost the area of the petrol cap on her car.

Dashcam shows the petrol vapors instantly catch alight, turning the car into a flame torch as the driver can be seen pouring petrol on the blaze in an attempt to extinguish it.

The driver who filmed the incident drove away shortly the blaze after started burning, according to local media.

The incident is believed to have happened in Surgut which is located in the western part of Russia.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time a thoughtless move has lit a blaze at a petrol station.

Man starts petrol station fire while trying to kill spider

A motorist who tried to kill a spider with a cigarette lighter while filling up his car started a large fire instead.

Huge blaze snakes towards WA woman trapped in car

The terrifying moment petrol ignited after a crash sending a river of fire towards a woman trapped in her vehicle after a crash.

Car bursts into flames at petrol station

A red BMW was engulfed by flames just steps away from fuel pumps at a petrol station in Scotland. Credit: Iain Duncan via Facebook

Car explodes in huge fireball

Man escapes car with burns seconds before it exploded in a huge fireball.