Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Car turns into flame torch after woman uses lighter to defrost icy pump

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

Video has emerged of a driver attempting to use a cigarette lighter to defrost a frozen petrol pump, triggering a blaze that exploded on the side of her car.

In areas of Russia where temperatures can drop below 30 degrees Celsius, drivers need to wait for the pump to warm up to be able to insert and remove the device from the car, according to Newsbox 24.

The woman in the video did not choose to wait, flicking her lighter on to defrost the area of the petrol cap on her car.

The Russian driver stupidly tried to defrost the petrol pump with fire. Photo: Supplied

This is the moment the fuel vapors are ignited after the woman tries to tame the blaze with more petrol. Photo: Supplied

Dashcam shows the petrol vapors instantly catch alight, turning the car into a flame torch as the driver can be seen pouring petrol on the blaze in an attempt to extinguish it.

The driver who filmed the incident drove away shortly the blaze after started burning, according to local media.

The incident is believed to have happened in Surgut which is located in the western part of Russia.

This is the moment the flame engulfs the car as the owner of the video flees the scene. Photo: Supplied

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time a thoughtless move has lit a blaze at a petrol station.

