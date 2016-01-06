News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Prince William swears on national TV joking about dad Prince Charles

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

Prince William has surprised royal fans by showing his more relaxed side during an interview on UK national television, 'swearing' while describing his father Prince Charles' bad handwriting habits.

In documentary When Ant and Dec Met the Prince: 40 Years of the Prince's Trust, which aired in the UK on ITV on Monday night, Prince William and Harry told presenters their father’s handwriting from his Eton schooldays was 'terrible', adding they would have to switch letters to make sure they weren't in trouble.

Prince William swore on national television while the brothers discussed their father's terrible handwriting habits. Photo: ITV


“[Prince Charles] Doesn’t do modern technology. His writing in his letters are notoriously difficult to read,’” Prince William said.

“As it gets later in the evening, when it’s about 12 o’clock, he’s writing letters, we can tell instantly because it starts going off the page when he’s falling asleep.”

Ant and Dec spent time with Prince William and Harry over the course of a year for the ITV documentary. Photo: ITV

Younger brother Harry said: “At school we regularly swapped letters and said 'I think I know what it says can you read it to me?'

And William chimed in saying: “Just in case it was a b*****king we didn’t know about.”

The vulgar language didn't seem to affect Prince Harry, Ant or Dec and it wasn't long until viewers turned to Twitter to applaud the prince's less than nobel choice of words.





One user fell head over heels the moment she hard William swear: "Just when I thought I couldn't love Prince William and Prince Harry anymore".

Another commented: "Harry and William are coming across as such nice lads in this... Nice to hear them speak so normally!"



The 90-minute documentary also showcased Harry and William openly talking about their father’s habit of "rabbiting on" and tell the two comedians how Prince Charles would embarrass the brothers by laughing at the wrong moments when he would visit them at school.

