CSIRO diet study finds self-sabotaging culture

If your New Year's resolution was to lose weight, and you still have not given in to temptation, then your willpower is better than most.

On average, people want to lose 9.5kg but few reach their goal – and scientists believe they now know why.

New research from the CSIRO has found one in five Australians believe they will fail in their weight loss efforts, before they even get started.

Leanne Thompson’s life has been a constant yo-yo diet: the same goal every year and no results.

"I've done the shakes, I've done everything,” she said.

“I'd go, ‘OK this is it, I'm losing the weight’, and then I would sabotage myself."

She started the CSIRO diet in April, weighing 89kgs, and is now 20kgs lighter.

She believes having a dietician as a sounding board made a huge difference.

"It was like, I’m really losing it here, and she [the dietician] would get me back on track," said Leanne.

New research from the CSIRO has found the average Australian wants to drop an average 11 percent of their body weight - or about 9.4kgs - over the next six months.

However, one in five believe they are going to fail.

"It's daunting, it's difficult. Life does get in the way - we're all really busy,” said dietician, Nicole Dynan.

Professor Manny Noakes from CSIRO said: "Attitude is one of the most important factors. If you already think you're going to fail, you will fail".

Keeping on track with healthy eating and exercise can be a lot harder than it looks.

There are the cravings, the fatigue and times when you just do not feel like going to the gym, which is why having support is so important.

"It's those critical times where you might just need to get on the phone or shoot an email to get someone to help you get back on track," said Ms Dynan.

It is $299 for the 12-week online plan and new dietician plus service.

You can claim half of it back if you successfully complete the program.