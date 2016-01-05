Migrants flee, Muslims banned in Donald Trump's first TV campaign

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump has released his first campaign TV ad fanning fresh controversy by incorporating footage of migrants fleeing Morocco into a Spanish enclave.

IN the 30-second ad, Trump pledges to crush the 'Islamic State extremist group' and promises to end illegal immigration from Mexico, making the country pay for the border.

"The politicians can pretend it's something else but Donald Trump calls it radical Islamic terrorism - that's why he's calling for a temporary shutdown of Muslims entering the United States," says the voiceover.

"He'll quickly cut off the head of ISIS and take their oil," added the male speaker, referring to the extremists that allegedly inspired the couple responsible for the San Bernardino killings last month.

"And he'll stop illegal immigration by building a wall on our southern border that Mexico will pay for," he added, over footage that shows dozens of migrants streaming across a border.

The words are spoken by a domineering voice over as aerial vision of people rushing across a desert landscape appears on screen.

However, a fact-checking website claims the video was not filmed at the Mexico-US border, but rather from Melilla, a small Spanish enclave thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean on Morocco's coast.

PolitiFact said it traced the footage to an Italian broadcast from May 2014 of people crossing the border from Morocco into Melilla.

The website says RepublicaTV attributed the video to the Spanish interior ministry.

Trump's campaign said the choice of the video overlay was "intentional and selected to demonstrate the severe impact of an open border" and the "very real threat" to America by not building a wall on the Mexican border.

"The biased mainstream media doesn't understand, but Americans who want to protect their jobs and their families do," it said.

The ad will be broadcast in Iowa and New Hampshire in the US, costing $2 million a week ahead of the state's first-in-the-nation voting contests which is the first nation in the nomination race on February 1.

"I am very proud of this ad. I don't know if I need it, but I don't want to take any chances," Trump said.

The real estate tycoon, who is funding his campaign, boasted of saving $35 million by spending no money on political television ads until now.

He has led the polls for months, using his bombastic and provocative style to dominate the media and drive coverage of the campaign.

He claims to have spent the least money of all the candidates and of still achieving "the best results," saying, "This is the kind of thinking the country needs."

Trump has previously run radio ads and will launch a new one this week featuring Kathryn Gates-Skipper, the first female Marine to serve in combat operations.

