Hot air balloon offloads passengers at busy Melbourne junction

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
The balloon flew over buildings and apartments before making the slow, controlled landing at the city's junction.

Ten passengers disembarked at the unexpected stop before the balloon rose again and made its final landing in the St Kilda Botanical Gardens with only the pilots onboard.

This is the moment the hot air balloon slowly flew over houses, preparing itself for a forced landing. Photo: Supplied

The footage shows two people, wearing dark clothing, sprinting over to the balloon and helping the pilots out of the basket.

The four people, including those on board, worked quickly to deflate the giant pillow and bring it to the ground.

Spectators can be seen standing by and watching the ordeal billow before them and no one was injured.

Two people are rushing toward ballon helping the. Photo: Supplied

Spectators watch as the four men pull the balloon down to the ground. Photo: Supplied

Nick Brau, chief pilot for Global Ballooning Australia, told Yahoo7 that it was not an emergency landing but a precautionary one and they were just offloading passengers because "winds were light".

"During the summer the days are warmer which make it (the balloon) more stable," Mr Brau said.

"It was very light wind and we did it today because it was comfortable to do it."

Mr Brau met with another other pilot, Dariusz, at the junction where the pair of them took the hot air balloon back "home".

"I climbed on board with Dariusz after dropping the people off and we continued on to the flight and landed about 20 minutes later," he told Yahoo7.

The balloon was hoisted back into its trailer and taken back to the Yarra Valley.

"Two or three times a year we have these circumstances," Mr Brau told Yahoo7.



This is far from the first time a pilot has has faced a challenging landing in an awkward position.

