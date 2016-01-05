Hot air balloon offloads passengers at busy Melbourne junction

A hot air balloon made an unexpected landing when pilots offloaded passengers near St Kilda Junction on Tuesday morning.

The balloon flew over buildings and apartments before making the slow, controlled landing at the city's junction.

Ten passengers disembarked at the unexpected stop before the balloon rose again and made its final landing in the St Kilda Botanical Gardens with only the pilots onboard.

The footage shows two people, wearing dark clothing, sprinting over to the balloon and helping the pilots out of the basket.

The four people, including those on board, worked quickly to deflate the giant pillow and bring it to the ground.

Spectators can be seen standing by and watching the ordeal billow before them and no one was injured.

Nick Brau, chief pilot for Global Ballooning Australia, told Yahoo7 that it was not an emergency landing but a precautionary one and they were just offloading passengers because "winds were light".

"During the summer the days are warmer which make it (the balloon) more stable," Mr Brau said.

"It was very light wind and we did it today because it was comfortable to do it."

Mr Brau met with another other pilot, Dariusz, at the junction where the pair of them took the hot air balloon back "home".

"I climbed on board with Dariusz after dropping the people off and we continued on to the flight and landed about 20 minutes later," he told Yahoo7.

The balloon was hoisted back into its trailer and taken back to the Yarra Valley.

"Two or three times a year we have these circumstances," Mr Brau told Yahoo7.

Hot-air balloon super low over houses in St Kilda pic.twitter.com/SrrQqo46UW — Jaclyn McRae (@Jaclyn_McRae_) January 4, 2016

