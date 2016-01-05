Boy in ISIS execution video is son of notorious UK jihadi bride

The young English-speaking boy who featured in a new ISIS execution video is the son of a notorious jihadi bride from London, says his grandfather.

The father of Grace Dare, a woman from London who fled to join ISIS, believes the boy is her son.

His grandfather says the young boy doesn't like it in Syria and is being used by jihadists for propaganda.

The masked executioner with the English accent who appeared in the latest ISIS execution video is reportedly Siddhartha Dhar, a former bouncy castle salesman who fled the UK to join ISIS in Syria while on bail in 2014.

"It's my grandson. I can't disown him," Henry Dare told Channel 4 News.

"I was surprised when I saw the picture. It's definitely him. Of course I'm worried but there's nothing I can do now. I'm not angry - I would never have expected it. I just hope someone is trying to bring them back.

"He doesn't like it over there. It's propaganda. They are just using a small boy. He doesn't know anything. They are just using him as a shield."

British Prime Minister David Cameron has hit out labelling the video "desperate" propaganda from an organisation which is losing ground.

The video directly threatens David Cameron and vows the Islamic State will one day occupy Britain before shooting an alleged spy in the head.

After the executions of the five captives, the young boy is shown saying: "So go kill the kuffar right over there."

The boy's grandfather told the Sun he begged his daughter Grace to return home with his grandson.

"Grace, Grace, come home with my grandchildren. Come home, we love you, come and face the music."