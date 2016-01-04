Fast food robber allegedly steals more than $10,000 in under two minutes

Victims of a robbery at a fast food restaurant were left terrified when the offender pulled out a large knife to allegedly steal more than $10,000 in two minutes.

The offender targeted a south-west Sydney Oporto at Padstow where he made it clear he was not there to buy chicken.

Using a knife, hooded and masked, he forced staff to hand over more than four days worth of takings.

CCTV shows the man grabbing a young woman who was mopping the floor and marching her past the counter.

Witness and Oporto employee Bikesh Naharjan said the man asked the staff member ‘where’s the manager?’

"When he went out after taking all the cash he was, like, don't follow me, don't call the cops.

"I was really scared, I don't know what to do. So I went outside and called emergency service."

The manager was shoved into the room and opened the cash register as the offender threatened him with the knife.

The alleged robber can be seen stuffing notes into a bag. He then asks for the workplace safe to be opened.

As he fled the scene he appeared to wave goodbye.

The entire robbery took less than two minutes.

Sadly, as no banks were open over New Year’s, the store had four days worth of takings on site.

Their entire earnings were stolen.

The company was grateful no one was hurt.

Staff returned to Oporto on Monday, but many said the incident made them terrified of working the late shift.

"We don't want to be, like, staying at night in this store, we are very scared about that,” Mr Naharjan said.