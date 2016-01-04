'Not a place to be playing chicken': Pedestrians risking lives on Sydney's busiest motorways

A pedestrian was caught on CCTV weaving their way in and out of traffic as cars speed past on the Eastern Distributor.

The surveillance footage shows a walker taking a short cut on one of Sydney's busiest motorways as he weaves in and out of traffic while cars travel past at 100km/h.

Harold Scruby, Chairman of Pedestrian Council Australia, described the reckless walker as “suicidal” and told Yahoo7 the amount of pedestrian deaths in 2015 have increased by 40 per cent since 2014.

“He was doing everything wrong, it is one of the most dangerous acts of walking I have ever seen,” Mr Scruby said.

Pedestrians who decide to walk across a busy motorway can expect a spot find of $71. If the offender attends a court-elected prosecution the fine may reach up to $2,200.

“I want a new offense called crossing or using road in manner dangerous that includes a minimum $200 on the spot fine,” Mr Scruby said.

Peter Khoury, Spokesperson for NRMA, said the behaviour is alarming.

“It’s not a place to be playing chicken,” Mr Khoury told Yahoo7.

“Most drivers on the eastern distributor don’t expect to see a pedestrian running amongst fast-moving vehicles and as a pedestrian you don’t have any protection.”

The NRMA warns pedestrians not to gamble with their lives and to not cross busy motorways in Sydney.

“We all know the rules. Surely that message, Facebook post or email can wait,” Mr Khoury said.

In November last year, an 85-year-old man from Castle Hill was found unconscious lying in the westbound lanes of the M2 in Baulkham Hills shortly after midnight

Police say he was crossing the motorway when he was hit by a car and struck by another.

Emergency services performed CPR, but the man couldn't be revived.

RELATED VIDEOS:

SUV kills pedestrian, witness keeps eating pizza

GRAPHIC CONTENT: A witness to an SUV hitting and killing a pedestrian in Brooklyn, New York, walks away while still eating her pizza.

Couple hit by car near pedestrian crossing

Major crash investigators hope CCTV footage will help them understand how a man and a woman were hit by a car, just metres from a pedestrian crossing. Fraser Goldsworthy reports.

Pedestrian hit by car

A man is being treated at Flinders Medical Centre after being hit by a car at Christie Downs.