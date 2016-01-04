Reckless driver smashes stolen ute into Perth home on two wheels

A reckless driver in a stolen ute has been caught on CCTV overtaking a car on the wrong side of the road before smashing into a home in Perth.

On two wheels, the driver of the Mazda can be seen ploughing into the front of a home, ignoring the 30-kilometre speed limit as they took out the front of the garage just after 6.30pm on Saturday.

The driver had to exit from the passenger door and fled on foot. Police found knives and drug paraphernalia inside the car.

The owner of the house was on a flight home from Malaysia and his sister had met him at the airport at 2am to tell him the front of his home was being held up by metal poles.

Police say the ute was stolen from Kenwick early Saturday morning, but they lost it after a chase on Belmont Road.

“For someone to walk away from that is pretty amazing," neighbour Stefan told 7 News.

“He just kept saying that 'I've gotta go, I've gotta tell him, I'm only aorund the corner'. I didn't have much choice. I wasn't about to tackle him.”

Residents of Hamilton Street in Stirling say their neighbourhood has become a hooning hotspot and are too scared to let their children play outside.

The City of Stirling decided to install islands after a number of complaints about excessive speed, but residents say it's not working - they want speed humps to make the street safer.

The driver is still on the run.