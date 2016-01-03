News

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Twins born minutes apart... on two different years

Yahoo7 /

Twins in San Diego are getting some attention because, though born just minutes apart, one has a birthday in 2015 and one in 2016.

Jaelyn Valencia was born New Year's Eve at 11.59pm. Her twin brother, Luis Valencia Jr, arrived at 12.01am on New Year's Day.

KGTV-TV reports that the babies were due at the end of January, but doctors at San Diego Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center called the mother in because one was in a breech position.

The father, Luis Valencia, called it a New Year's blessing to have two healthy children.

Photo: Facebook

