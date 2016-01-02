Cost of childcare set to soar to more than $75 a week

The cost of childcare in Australia is set to soar by more than $75 a week.

Parents have been advised to shop around as the government says the changes are coming.

Figures show the Federal Government expects fees to be hiked by 13.8 per cent over the next 18 months.

Sydney families who pay $185 a day will pay closer to $210 by mid 2016.

A high-end Perth centre that costs $131 a day will rise to $150.

Melbourne and Brisbane parents will also face hikes of about $15 a day and some Adelaide families will be tipped over the $100 mark.

Melisa Florez has three kids under four which means paying for childcare is a big financial burden for her family.

"At the moment for each child I pay $130 each a day,” she told 7 News.

"I'll be working to pay to for childcare and that's it."

However the government has assured the pain would be short-lived.

It’s claimed the rate of fee hikes will ease when the new childcare package comes into effect in July 2016.

Education Minister Simon Birmingham has urged parents to shop around in the meantime.

"I would encourage parents to scrutinise very carefully what they're being charged and to quiz those service providers," Mr Birmingham told reporters amid concern about the price hikes.

Opposition education spokeswoman Kate Ellis said one in four families would be worse off under the mooted changes, and no families would escape unscathed in the interim.

"The figures revealed today show that some families will be hit by fees of $200 as we see a 14 per cent increase in fees before the government's proposed child care reforms will even come into effect in 2017," Ms Ellis told reporters in Adelaide.

"Every single child care centre across Australia, every single family that is relying on child care, can expect their fees to soar as a result of the government's inaction."

Mr Birmingham said the federal government's child care changes would make the system more affordable by putting a cap on some services.

He said families must shop around in the interim to avoid exorbitant prices from "outlying" centres.

"We're applying reforms that will keep a downward pressure on prices by having an hourly fee cap that is uniform across the nation, that is designed to try to keep child care prices down," Mr Birmingham said.

"My plea to the Labor Party today is if they are genuinely concerned about the child care costs and availability in Australia, step out of the way, pass our savings measures and allow the child care reforms to pass and to come into law.

"Because that is the way through $3.2 billion in extra spending that we can make sure we give the support Australian families need for child care."