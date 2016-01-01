Community devastated after two 11-year-old boys drown at Glenelg

An Adelaide community was left devastated by the tragic deaths of two young boys on a local beach.

The pair was swimming with friends when they got into trouble near the rocks, north of Glenelg Jetty.

Frank Ndikuriyo and Theiry Ndayisenga were inseparable friends.

They tragically died among a group of five who had been having fun, when strong waves pulled them out to sea about 6pm.

Three of the boys managed to make it on to rocks north of the jetty but Frank couldn’t be found and Thiery was pulled further away.

Friends of the 11-year-old’s described them as ‘funny’ and ‘gifted soccer players’.

“I still can’t believe that they passed away,” Bonaventure Irakoze said.

‘We had to try and get out faster so when we were trying to get out it took us, the wave kept coming faster and heavier,” he said.

“When I got out I ran to call the lifesavers, Thiery was at the rocks but when the waves came it took him out,”



“When I looked back I saw Thiery… he was treading water but then he kept on panicking that he was gonna drown”.

Thiery was pronounced dead at the scene.

Frank was rushed to hospital but couldn’t be revived.

A family friend of the boys wished she had acted on her bad feeling but she was confident the boys could swim.

“I had a bad feeling that something was gonna happen,” Mwayaona Amos said.

“When I was asking one of the friends they said ‘oh, yes they knew how to swim.’”

It’s believed the boys’ families had moved to Australia from Burundi 10 years ago.

The tragedy has rocked the community.

Frank’s father told 7 News his only son was loved by everyone who knew him.

The pair would be sorely missed.