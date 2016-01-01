Undercover police cars now sporting 'My Family' disguise

Photographs have emerged of an unmarked police car sporting "My Family" stickers is angering Gold Coast motorists on its ambiguous disguise.

This unmarked police car was spotted in Surfers Paradise at about 5am on Boxing Day. Photo: Facebook

Jake Boehm posted the photo of the car warning drivers about police's 'sneaky tactics' used to disguise their vehicles.

He spotted the car in Surfers Paradise at about 5am on Boxing Day which has since been shared over 10,000 times.

"Saw an undercover police car disguised as a family wagon with the My Family stickers on the back, how is this even legal?" he wrote on Facebook.

The grey Hyundai i40 was seen and photographed on the Gold Coast Hwy and on Orchid Ave this week.

“I couldn’t believe how cheeky it was so I grabbed a quick photo, the police asked what I was doing, I just let him know I was taking a photo,” he told The Gold Coast Bulletin.

Thousands of comments have been posted on the photo and most are slamming the cop car for being “sneaky”.

Boehm told the Daily Mail that he was glad other people shared the photo to warn others about the tactic.

"They're going around pretending to be a family car and looking out for people doing the wrong thing, and it's more revenue raising," he said.

Since going viral a Queensland-based motorsports graphics supplier named, StreetFX, shared a collection of undercover police cars they had come across.

A light grey Volkswagen Golf was captured along with a small white truck with a silver tray.

Yahoo7 contacted Queensland police for a statement and are awaiting a reply.