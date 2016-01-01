News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Couple wed in Tathra after devastating bushfire disaster
Couple wed in Tathra after devastating bushfires

Undercover police cars now sporting 'My Family' disguise

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

Photographs have emerged of an unmarked police car sporting "My Family" stickers is angering Gold Coast motorists on its ambiguous disguise.

Undercover police cars now sporting 'My Family' disguise

This unmarked police car was spotted in Surfers Paradise at about 5am on Boxing Day. Photo: Facebook

Jake Boehm posted the photo of the car warning drivers about police's 'sneaky tactics' used to disguise their vehicles.

He spotted the car in Surfers Paradise at about 5am on Boxing Day which has since been shared over 10,000 times.

The unmarked police car was photographed driving on a Gold Coast road. Photo: Facebook

"Saw an undercover police car disguised as a family wagon with the My Family stickers on the back, how is this even legal?" he wrote on Facebook.

The grey Hyundai i40 was seen and photographed on the Gold Coast Hwy and on Orchid Ave this week.

“I couldn’t believe how cheeky it was so I grabbed a quick photo, the police asked what I was doing, I just let him know I was taking a photo,” he told The Gold Coast Bulletin.

This funny picture of a "My Family" sticker includes pets, even a goldfish! Photo: Supplied

Thousands of comments have been posted on the photo and most are slamming the cop car for being “sneaky”.

Boehm told the Daily Mail that he was glad other people shared the photo to warn others about the tactic.

"They're going around pretending to be a family car and looking out for people doing the wrong thing, and it's more revenue raising," he said.

Since going viral a Queensland-based motorsports graphics supplier named, StreetFX, shared a collection of undercover police cars they had come across.

A light grey Volkswagen Golf was captured along with a small white truck with a silver tray.

This light grey Volkswagen Golf is an undercover cop car. Photo: Facebook

This white tradie truck is the ultimate disguise for a unmarked cop car. Photo: Facebook

Yahoo7 contacted Queensland police for a statement and are awaiting a reply.

Back To Top