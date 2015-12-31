Emergency warning issued for out-of-control bushfire in South Australia

An emergency warning has been issued for an out-of-control bushfire near South Australia's Fleurieu Peninsula.

The fire is moving east towards Currency Creek near Mosquito Hill Road, Kokoda Road and Goolwa Road.

Residents have been cautioned that they should only leave if there is a clear path to safety.

Hundreds of firefighters are also battling blazes on Victoria's surf coast as temperatures rose to 40 degrees in some parts of the state today.

A warning has been issued for Wye River and Lorne urging residents to be alert for changing fire conditions.

Another warning was also issued for grassfires threatening Cardigan and Lucas in Ballarat's west earlier today.