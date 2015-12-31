$350,000 Porsche stolen in Melbourne days before Christmas

News

A thief has taken a $350,000 Porsche from outside a Melbourne home after first stealing the spare keys to the car.

Police say the Porsche Panamera GTS was stolen from the driveway of a Doncaster East home on December 22 about 3am.

It is believed the same person had earlier taken the spare keys to the car.

Police have released CCTV that shows an offender in a black hooded jumper get in to the car and reverse it out of the driveway.

The car has the number place “ZOUKY”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

