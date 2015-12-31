Chinese man is seconds from being crushed to death by billboard

CCTV footage has revealed the moment a man narrowly avoided being crushed to death by a falling street billboard.

The lucky pedestrian can be seen casually walking down a street in China moments before the 65 metre-long billboard crashes down only metres behind him.

The footage, which was shot late this month, was obtained from a camera in China's Jiangsu Province.

Local media reports nobody was injured in the incident.

Yahoo7 have compiled some of most best heart-stopping near misses caught on camera.

Miracle survival: Talented truck driver avoids running over man

The horrifying moment a truck driver had to swerve their vehicle to avoid crushing a man lying on the road has been captured on video.

Pilot's incredible near miss

Only the lightning fast reaction of a pilot as he came within metres of another aircraft averted a mid-air disaster.

Maverick fighter's near miss with goose on the runway

Video has captured the moment a man was forced onto the ground of a runway after a terrifyingly close call with a fighter jet overhead.

Luckiest biker in the world

CCTV vision shows the moment a motorbike rider miraculously survives being run over by a truck.