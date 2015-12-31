Chinese man is seconds from being crushed to death by billboard

CCTV footage has revealed the moment a man narrowly avoided being crushed to death by a falling street billboard.
The lucky pedestrian can be seen casually walking down a street in China moments before the 65 metre-long billboard crashes down only metres behind him.
The footage, which was shot late this month, was obtained from a camera in China's Jiangsu Province.
Local media reports nobody was injured in the incident.
