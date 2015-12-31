Hero fire chief drags man from car engulfed in flames

Dashcam has caught the incredible moment a fire chief bravely hooked his arms around a man's armpits to drag him to safety from a burning car.

Nate Tracey, York Township Fire Department chief 19, was the first on scene in Pennsylvania after an emergency call was made, where he found an unconscious occupant in a far in a fire on Monday at 10:30am.

The 27-year veteran can be seen running up to a crumpled car engulfed in flames that had slammed into a pole.

On seeing the victim was not entangled in the wreckage, Mr Tracey opened the car door and dragged the man to the opposite side of the road.

“I leaned in and just pulled him out," Tracey told USA Today.

"That's the standard fire service drag.”

The driver, identified as Greg Fabie, was listed in satisfactory condition at York Hospital on Monday afternoon, suffering smoke inhalation and head injuries, according to officials.

Police will continue to investigate the incident.

This hero firefighter was just doing his job, just like many other every day heroes.

Former soldier crushed in brave attempt to catch falling woman

WARNING DISTRESSING: Video shows the moments leading up to a woman’s death in Enshi, central China, who died as a result of her injuries.

Hero mates help free mother trapped in car after horror crash

A woman was left trapped inside her smashed car for an hour before being freed by two locals after a horror crash in Sydney's east.

US cop hailed hero after Halloween tragedy

A police officer in the United States arrived at the home of four young children with some devastating news about the death of their parents. What he did next was quite remarkable.

Pregnant woman reunited with ex-firefighter hero

Two strangers have been reunited after the man saved the woman's life while she was suffering from a heart attack on the street.