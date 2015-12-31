News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Hero fire chief drags man from car engulfed in flames

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

Dashcam has caught the incredible moment a fire chief bravely hooked his arms around a man's armpits to drag him to safety from a burning car.

California Firefighters Rescue Person Stranded on Car in Flash Flood
1:34

California Firefighters Rescue Person Stranded on Car in Flash Flood
0320_1800_sa_dog
1:16

Emergency services save dog from burning home
0228_1800_MEL-Fire
1:20

Firefighters continue to fight blaze which damaged Melbourne munitions factory
0228_wa_news_fire
1:20

Arson detectives investigate Bunnings blaze
0227_1800_wa_bunnings
6:56

Homes evacuated after massive Bunnings fire
0227_1600_nat_fire
0:35

Huge fire destroys Bunnings store
Conservative Supreme Court justices take aim at union fees
1:06

Conservative Supreme Court justices take aim at union fees
0227_0500_nat_firefighters
1:51

Bunnings blaze causes millions of dollars worth of damage
Brush Fire Grows Out of Control After Car Crashes Off Los Angeles Freeway
0:13

Brush Fire Grows Out of Control After Car Crashes Off Los Angeles Freeway
0914_sunrise_video_fires
1:29

Conditions easing for firefighters in NSW as they battle blazes across the state

Massive fire destroys tire store in Peru, injures several
Firefighters Rescued an Infant from the Rubble Hours After an Earthquake shook Ischia, Italy
0:25

Firefighters Rescued an Infant from the Rubble Hours After an Earthquake shook Ischia, Italy
 

Nate Tracey, York Township Fire Department chief 19, was the first on scene in Pennsylvania after an emergency call was made, where he found an unconscious occupant in a far in a fire on Monday at 10:30am.

Nate Tracey was the first on the scene and can be seen running toward the burning car. Photo: Supplied

The 27-year veteran can be seen running up to a crumpled car engulfed in flames that had slammed into a pole.

On seeing the victim was not entangled in the wreckage, Mr Tracey opened the car door and dragged the man to the opposite side of the road.

The veteran firefighter dragged the victim's body out of the car, an act which saved his life. Photo: Supplied

“I leaned in and just pulled him out," Tracey told USA Today.

"That's the standard fire service drag.”

The driver, Greg Fabie, suffered from smoke inhalation and head injuries. Photo: Supplied

The driver, identified as Greg Fabie, was listed in satisfactory condition at York Hospital on Monday afternoon, suffering smoke inhalation and head injuries, according to officials.

Police will continue to investigate the incident.

This hero firefighter was just doing his job, just like many other every day heroes.

Former soldier crushed in brave attempt to catch falling woman

WARNING DISTRESSING: Video shows the moments leading up to a woman’s death in Enshi, central China, who died as a result of her injuries.

Hero mates help free mother trapped in car after horror crash

A woman was left trapped inside her smashed car for an hour before being freed by two locals after a horror crash in Sydney's east.

US cop hailed hero after Halloween tragedy

A police officer in the United States arrived at the home of four young children with some devastating news about the death of their parents. What he did next was quite remarkable.

Pregnant woman reunited with ex-firefighter hero

Two strangers have been reunited after the man saved the woman's life while she was suffering from a heart attack on the street.

Back To Top