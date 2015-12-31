Man cut free from mangled car after horror semi-trailer crash

Witnesses say it's incredible a driver survived after his ute collided with a semi-trailer in western Sydney overnight.

The man was trapped for 90 minutes while emergency crews lifted the truck off the mangled wreckage before cutting off the roof and taking the man to safety.

On arrival, police found a green utility and a semi-trailer that collided head on, with the utility coming to rest under the bulbar of the truck.

The collision occurred just before 11:30pm at St Marys on the Mamre Road offramp along the M4 motorway.

The ute driver is in a critical condition in Westmead Hospital.

The male driver of the truck was uninjured he was taken to Nepean Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

A crime scene has been established and is being examined by specialist forensic officers.

An investigation is under way and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision and have not yet spoke to police to make contact.