Mother may soon have answers over toddler’s death
'I just want the truth': Mother may soon have answers over toddler’s death 13 years ago

Disgraced MP Jamie Briggs supported by his family

Stacey Lee
Yahoo7 /

Disgraced former federal minister Jamie Briggs appears to have gone into hiding after his shock resignation on Tuesday.

Despite his admissions of acting inappropriately towards a female public servant, his wife appears to be standing by her man.

There was no sign of Mr Briggs' at his Mayo office on Wednesday.

Briggs wife posted a supportive family photo on Facebook, to which he responded: "My best friend". Photo: Facebook/7 News

Instead, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull handled the comments: “His conduct did not live up to the standard required of ministers,” he said.

Mr Briggs resigned after admitting inappropriate behaviour towards a female public servant while on a ministerial visit in Hong Kong in late November.

It is understood he said her eyes were piercing before touching her face and kissing her on the cheek or neck.

They had been out drinking in a Hong Kong nightclub district.

His Facebook account suggested it was a big night, with one picture of hangover food at McDonald's the next day, along with other posts about how Qantas lost his bags.

Hangover food? A Facebook post by the then-minister Briggs after a night out in Hong Kong. Photo: Facebook/7 News

On Tuesday night, his wife posted a photo on her page in support, to which he replied: “my best friend".

Earlier that day, speaking at a press conference, he said: "At no point was it my intention to act inappropriately"

While many people in his Adelaide Hills electorate said they were not accustomed to seeing him at his local office, their reaction to his resignation was widely mixed.

One woman said: “he deserves what he got,” while another said that, in his role, “you’ve got to be squeaky clean”.

“What politician hasn't made a mistake?” was the response of one constituent, however another man said the incident will not “make any difference to (Mr Briggs) getting in next year” because “he's very popular up here”.

The standing down of special minister Mal Brough on the same day as Briggs’ resignation prompted calls for a cabinet reshuffle.

One that question, the Prime Minister was all but ruling out a Tony Abbott return: "bringing new talent up, fresh talent is very important”.

