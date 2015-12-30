'I'm not going to hide from my bullies': CrossFit trainer hits back at those who criticised her for weightlifting while pregnant

A Gold Coast CrossFit trainer has responded to ‘online-bullies’ who criticised her for backsquatting 40kg weights while heavily pregnant.

Revie Jane Schulz uploaded the video to Instagram after her tough gym session with her husband on Boxing Day.

“It was super hot so I stayed super hydrated, next to the fan and had a wet towel to keep my body temp low,��� she wrote to her followers.

“Here’s some of my squats, I did 6 sets of 5 Backsquats at 40kg.

“It felt good to have some weight on the bar today #6monthspregnant #ActivePregnancy #FitPregnancy #26Weeks.”

Ms Schulz’s followers were quick to question whether the fitness professional should be doing squats with such heavy weights so far into her pregnancy.

“I thought pregnant women weren’t suppose to do heavy lifting like that (sic)?” one user asked.

Fans of the young mum-to-be quickly came to her defence with several suggesting her body was used to it and it was ‘perfectly safe’ if she had a doctor’s clearance.

In response, Ms Schultz wrote: “Thanks for saving my breath.

“Always makes me hesitate to post because someone will question my intentions with my baby, it’s nice to know people have my back.”

She then went on to respond to her critics with a lengthy Facebook post.

“When I first fell pregnant I saw so many fitness influencers STOP posting their exercises during their pregnancies and I was curious to know why.

“Now, I know and I don’t blame them. Because every single time I share a bit of my workout, I have to be ready for judgment and hurtful comments.

“No matter how many conversations I’ve had with my doctor to ensure that this is okay and even beneficial to my baby and myself. Assumptions are made and truly hurtful comments are written.

“I have chosen to continue posting my fitness regimen through pregnancy despite the negativity because it’s what I believe to be best for my baby and myself. I’m not going to hide away from bullies. I never have and I never will.

“I’ll keep sharing my journey, because I want to educate people who don’t realise it can be safe to continue your exercise regimen, after you’ve received approval from your doctor and that it has many benefits to pregnancy. And because I know it has inspired other women to have a healthy lifestyle during pregnancy.”