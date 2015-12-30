'This is a beauty': Aussie family catch gigantic cod in NSW river

An Aussie family captured the moment they hooked a 92-centimetre Murray cod in a rural NSW river.

Andrea Mansell caught the giant cod while fishing in the Tocumwal river, and her husband, Todd Mansell, reeled it in, holding it long enough to film the moment before releasing it back into the wild.

Their children can be heard shrieking with excitement after the parents pulled in 92cm delight.

"Oh my God, this is a beauty!" their daughter can be heard saying.

The family can be heard cheering on Todd as he reels in the catch, almost face planting into the water.

"I caught him!" Andrea says before her husband congratulates her on the catch.

"Well done babe, well done," Todd says.

Todd picks up the fish, shoving it it through the water and onto sand so he and his family could take snaps as his children get a tape measure.

The second part of the video shows the Mansell family releasing the giant cod back into the Tocumwal river

The video was posted to YouTube Only by a user known as Only in Australia on December 22.

Tocumwal is situated on the banks of the Murray River near the Victorian border and is a town known for having the 'World's biggest codfish' on display.

