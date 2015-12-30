Driver caught drifting dangerously between lanes on winding NZ road

A Christchurch couple has filmed a motorist drifting dangerously across lanes on a winding road in New Zealand.

Julia Spier and her boyfriend Patrick Moloney witnessed the reckless driver on Highway 73 when the couple was driving from Christchurch to Arthur’s Pass on Monday.

A silver four-wheel-drive in front of them appears to be having trouble staying in one lane, crossing the centre line more than 50 time in half an hour, Ms Spier estimated.

She said she did not feel safe following the car too closely due to his erratic swerving and changes in speed.

“[The car] was consistently on the wrong side of the road. He just had no concept of the fact that during the corners he was not meant to be on that side of the road – it was just shocking,” she told Stuff.co.nz.

The footage was taken just after Castle Hill, a picturesque but remote village on New Zealand’s South Island.

The driver takes wide turns around the winding corners, causing Ms Spier and Mr Moloney to hold their breath.

“They’re going to die!” Ms Spier can be heard saying in the video.

“They’re going to kill someone,” her partner says.

A one point the 4WD comes dangerously close with a semi-trailer, breaking and swerving back in the left lane just in time to avoid a collision.

“It is pure luck that we did not witness an accident yesterday,” she wrote on Facebook.

“They were crazy.”

Ms Spier took down the number plate of the car and reported the incident to police.

Authorities in New Zealand said they receive around 70 similar complaints per day.

