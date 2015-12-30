'Sorry but I'm watching Star Wars': Young Muslims' hilarious responses to ISIS leader's call to arms

Young Muslims across the world have mocked the ISIS leader's call to arms, informing him they had far better things to do with their time.
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called upon followers of the Koran to join his revolutionary death cult on Twitter this week, but in reply many Muslims tweeted they would much prefer to eat McDonald's, play video games and watch Star Wars.
Unfortunately for the Medieval-minded caliph, potential recruits had better things to do in the 21st Century.
And then there were some who had to do their chores before they could go and play death cult in the desert.
Some were tempted, but then nah.
The Twitter take downs coincided with another ISIS defeat this week when Iraqi forces reclaimed the city Ramadi on Monday.