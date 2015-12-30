News

Mother's heartbreak over daughter's crash death after boyfriend 'failed to protect her'
'Sorry but I'm watching Star Wars': Young Muslims' hilarious responses to ISIS leader's call to arms

Nicholas McCallum
Yahoo7 News /

Young Muslims across the world have mocked the ISIS leader's call to arms, informing him they had far better things to do with their time.

'Sorry but I'm watching Star Wars': Young Muslims' hilarious responses to ISIS leader's call to arms

Young Muslims tell ISIS leader they'd rather live in the modern world than play 7th Century crusades. Source: Twitter

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called upon followers of the Koran to join his revolutionary death cult on Twitter this week, but in reply many Muslims tweeted they would much prefer to eat McDonald's, play video games and watch Star Wars.








Unfortunately for the Medieval-minded caliph, potential recruits had better things to do in the 21st Century.













And then there were some who had to do their chores before they could go and play death cult in the desert.





Some were tempted, but then nah.



The Twitter take downs coincided with another ISIS defeat this week when Iraqi forces reclaimed the city Ramadi on Monday.

