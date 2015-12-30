'Sorry but I'm watching Star Wars': Young Muslims' hilarious responses to ISIS leader's call to arms

Young Muslims across the world have mocked the ISIS leader's call to arms, informing him they had far better things to do with their time.

Young Muslims tell ISIS leader they'd rather live in the modern world than play 7th Century crusades. Source: Twitter

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called upon followers of the Koran to join his revolutionary death cult on Twitter this week, but in reply many Muslims tweeted they would much prefer to eat McDonald's, play video games and watch Star Wars.

ISIS leader: This isn't just a new crusade, the entire world has joined forces against us. But don't worry, our state persists and expands. — Iyad El-Baghdadi (@iyad_elbaghdadi) December 26, 2015

ISIS leaders: We urgently call upon every Muslim to join the fight, especially those in the land of the two shrines (Saudi Arabia), rise. — Iyad El-Baghdadi (@iyad_elbaghdadi) December 26, 2015

@iyad_elbaghdadi just read the Quran, it says no bro. Sorry mate. — Mehmet Alp Çelebi (@MehmetCelebi) December 28, 2015

Unfortunately for the Medieval-minded caliph, potential recruits had better things to do in the 21st Century.

@iyad_elbaghdadi sorry but this Big Mac is'nt eating itself — The Lemon Curd (@DarthBawar) December 28, 2015

@iyad_elbaghdadi Sorry but I'm watching Star Wars, maybe tomorrow... — Aim Amraam (@Aim_Amraam) December 27, 2015

Sorry mate, I don't want to risk dying before the next Star Wars comes out. https://t.co/vvnbXmsMfK — Mohsin Arain (@MohsinArain91) December 27, 2015

@iyad_elbaghdadi I am a little busy with this Legendary Super Mutant Overlord that keeps nagging me in Fallout 4. No can do. — Hassaan Munir (@Go_Nawaz_Go) December 27, 2015

@iyad_elbaghdadi Nah, I prefer to sleep in and binge watch shows on Netflix. — Mohammad Usman Aijaz (@muaijaz) December 28, 2015

@iyad_elbaghdadi santa just got me fifa 16 so maybe in 2 decades or so — walid el sammak (@walid926) December 28, 2015

And then there were some who had to do their chores before they could go and play death cult in the desert.

@iyad_elbaghdadi My dad said I have to be home by 8pm. Will we be done by then? — Safiyya-Maryam Ahmed (@guidanceofgod) December 27, 2015

@iyad_elbaghdadi my mom is saying no. Could you come and ask her for the permission? — ismailsafrin (@ismailsafrin) December 29, 2015

Some were tempted, but then nah.

@iyad_elbaghdadi Only if there's free pizza. — Steven Gregory (@desenagrator) December 29, 2015

The Twitter take downs coincided with another ISIS defeat this week when Iraqi forces reclaimed the city Ramadi on Monday.