Actor Russell Crowe 'removed from aircraft'

Russell Crowe has walked away from a flight after being told he would not be let on with his Segway boards.

Actor Russell Crowe, in a row with Virgin over Segway boards.

The New Zealand-born Australian tweeted at 2.41pm that his children and he had been "offloaded" from a Virgin Australia flight.

A spokeswoman for Virgin Australia said Mr Crowe was told at check in that he would not be allowed on the flight with the Segway boards as they were on the dangerous goods list.

She added the actor decided to not board the flight.

The Dangerous Minds and Romper Stomper star said: "Ridiculous @VirginAustralia. No Segway boards as luggage?

"Too late to tell us at airport. Kids and I offloaded. Goodbye Virgin. Never again."

A spokeswoman for Virgin Australia said: "Safety is our number one priority at Virgin Australia.

"Due to safety concerns, Virgin Australia, along with all major Australian airlines and many around the world, do not permit the carriage of lithium ion battery operated small recreational vehicles, such as self-balancing boards, hoverboards or aero wheels, as checked-in or carry-on baggage."