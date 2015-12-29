Woman’s body found on rocks near Coogee beach

The body of a woman has washed up on rocks near Coogee Beach.

A woman's body has been retrieved from rocks near Coogee Beach. Source: 7 News.

A beachgoer called triple zero shortly after midday on Tuesday, after discovering the body lying on rocks below Dunningham Reserve on the northern end of the beach.

Hundreds of people watched on as Police Rescue officers scaled down the cliffs to retrieve the woman's body.

An emergency service person was later lowered down from a police helicopter onto the rockface and the woman's body was winched up to the chopper.

#coogee searching for body washed up on rocks pic.twitter.com/5feTytfkyE — Andrew Price (@pricey43) December 29, 2015

A police spokesman said officers were still trying to determine the woman's age as well as the cause of death.

A spokeswoman from Surf Life Saving NSW told News Corp the body is believed to have been there for some time.

Police rescue at coogee pic.twitter.com/sOPtHd0DBX — Sharyn Wise (@FrauMiaow) December 29, 2015

The police investigation continues.