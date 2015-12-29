DPP planning to lodge high court appeal over Baden-Clay's new manslaughter conviction

News

Director of Public Prosecutions Michael Byrne, QC, told the Government before Christmas that he is planning to file for special leave for an appeal on January 4, the Courier Mail reports.

January 4 is the eve of the appeal deadline and the day the High Court's registry reopens after the holiday break.

Gerard Baden-Clay. Source: Supplied.

The scratches that appeared on Baden-Clay's face. Source: Supplied.

Mr Byrne has been tirelessly working on the appeal over the holiday period, the Courier Mail understands.

A statement from the ­Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said in a statement:

“The Director of Public Prosecutions had been independently considering if there are legal grounds to seek special leave to appeal the matter before High Court of Australia.

Allison Baden-Clay's parents Priscilla and Geoff Dickie leave court after the appeal by Gerard Baden-Clay over his murder conviction at the Court of Appeal. Source: Supplied.



“The Palaszczuk Government, like the rest of the community, is awaiting the DPP’s decision in relation to this matter.”

Gerard Baden-Clay's downgraded conviction from murder to manslaughter for the killing of his wife Allison triggered widespread outrage.

Earlier in the month Queensland's Chief Justice Catherine Holmes and two other Court of Appeal judges set aside last year's trial verdict that Baden-Clay murdered his wife Allison nearly four years ago, changing it to manslaughter.

The Facebook group Doingit4Allison post details online about a support rally. Photo: Facebook

Since the decision on December 8, the state has 28 days to seek legal advice about whether to lodge a special leave application with the High Court to consider an appeal.

Acting Attorney-General Cameron Dick said Mr Byrne needs time consider all available legal advice to ensure any application is as strong as possible.

"This is a complex case involving complex legal issues as well as factual issues," Mr Dick said.

"We need to give him time to properly consider this. I've asked the DPP not to do a rushed job, but the right job."

