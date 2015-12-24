Inexperienced Chinese traveller climbs inside airport security scanner

CCTV reveals a Chinese man climbing inside an airport security scanner with his briefcase and disappearing along the conveyor belt line.

Airport security can be confusing at times but this man's attempt at flying is truly side-splitting.

The security guard points toward the conveyor belt, indicating where the unidentified man can place his bag for inspection.

Instead of walking through the metal detector and placing his bag on the conveyor belt, this man goes the extra mile and climbs into the X-ray scanner holding his bag.

The shocked security worker tries to stop the man but then turns away as he disappears.

Local media has deduced the video came from Fuzhou City Airport.

It was uploaded to the Trending China Facebook page and has been circulating Chinese social media for months and only now just now making the rounds internationally.

