News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Locals furious at Easter long weekend campers taking over entire beach
Fury at Easter long weekend campers 'taking over entire beach'

Inexperienced Chinese traveller climbs inside airport security scanner

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

CCTV reveals a Chinese man climbing inside an airport security scanner with his briefcase and disappearing along the conveyor belt line.

Brit baby meets his birth mother for the 1st time
0:27

Brit baby meets his birth mother for the 1st time
Hair-raising moment sloth bear chases of tiger following intense encounter
1:35

Hair-raising moment sloth bear chases of tiger following intense encounter
Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
0:54

Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
0302_1800_MEL-PointCook
1:27

Men fire gun in streets of Point Cook
0302_tde_rage
4:33

Why people are taking their stress out at 'rage rooms'
0301_tde_mistakes
1:17

How the Oscars are preventing mistakes this year
The shocking moment mum discovers dead MOUSE sewn into daughter's ASDA school skirt
0:35

The shocking moment mum discovers dead MOUSE sewn into daughter's ASDA school skirt
Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman take center stage in London
1:13

Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman take center stage in London
Man receives car with graphics of his wife's face
7:30

Man receives car with graphics of his wife's face
0115_0500_nat_stabbing
1:45

CCTV footage shows moments after Melbourne CBD stabbing
This Week in Review
1:42

This Week in Review
Cafe owner calls police after seeing ghost
1:01

Cafe owner calls police after seeing ghost
 

Airport security can be confusing at times but this man's attempt at flying is truly side-splitting.

The security guard points toward the conveyor belt, indicating where the unidentified man can place his bag for inspection.

The security guard can be seen pointing toward the scanner, indicating where to place his bag. Photo: Supplied

Instead of walking through the metal detector and placing his bag on the conveyor belt, this man goes the extra mile and climbs into the X-ray scanner holding his bag.

The shocked security worker tries to stop the man but then turns away as he disappears.

Local media has deduced the video came from Fuzhou City Airport.

This is the hilarious moment the man climbs inside the scanner. Photo: Supplied

It was uploaded to the Trending China Facebook page and has been circulating Chinese social media for months and only now just now making the rounds internationally.

This isn't the only airport blunder caught on camera.

Punk band's disgust over mishandling of luggage at Perth Airport

A Perth punk band has blasted Virgin Airlines and Perth Airport after filming a baggage handler throwing their valuable music equipment on the ground.

Runaway goat causes goose chase at Adelaide Airport

The goat managed to escape while it was being loaded into a crate about 7.30am.

Back To Top